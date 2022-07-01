Police: Man said ‘gotcha’ after he grabbed a co-worker’s butt

Montoursville, Pa. —When the co-worker of a man at Unique Industries bent over to pick up an item they dropped, Corey Martin Case, 36, of Montoursville said “gotcha” as he grabbed the person’s butt, police said.

Case was recently charged with second-degree misdemeanor indecent assault and harassment, according to an affidavit filed by troopers with State Police in Montoursville. The incident, that allegedly occurred in Sept. of 2021, had been the culmination of several threats made by Case toward the co-worker, police said.

According to the affidavit, Case told the co-worker “gonna (SIC) end up grabbing your butt one of these times” along with several other inappropriate comments. Case was allegedly rejected several different times when he asked the co-worker to come over to his house.

No bail was listed for Case, who is scheduled to appear before Judge Gary Whiteman on Aug. 29 for a preliminary arraignment on the charges.

