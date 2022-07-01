ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette, MI

NMU hires Dunn as Quarterbacks Coach

By Mike Ludlum
WLUC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The NMU Football team has added Bob Dunn to their coaching staff. The Madison, Wisc. native began his collegiate and coaching career at the University of Wisconsin - Madison. In 2018, he...

www.uppermichiganssource.com

WLUC

Marquette International Food Fest returns for 40th year

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Fourth of July celebrations in Marquette brought cultures from across the world together. The Marquette International Food Fest returned to Marquette for its 40th year. Patrons were also able to enjoy live music and kids’ activities. Six different vendors brought an assortment of food from across...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

First night of rehearsal for musical in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A musical in Marquette County is now in full swing with its rehearsal. The first day of dress rehearsal for “Something Rotten” started Friday evening with a run-through of the show. The troupe will rehearse until opening day next Wednesday. Quinn Skelly, who plays the role of “Lord Clapham,” said the trickiest part of the musical can be the dancing.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

WLUC

Bark River celebrates its Sesquicentennial Day

BARK RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Cannons were fired to commemorate those who have served and to start the 150-year celebration of Bark River. The town was founded in 1871, but the celebration last year was postponed due to COVID-19. “It’s a privilege to shoot it in honor of this event and the others feel the same way,” Cannoneer George Potvin said.
BARK RIVER, MI
UPMATTERS

Fox Motors provides customers with free gas

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The forth annual Fox Fuels My Fourth will be on Friday, July 1st. Fox Motors will be providing costumers with $50 in gas per customer for the holiday weekend. The Fox Motors team will be out in the community giving back to their customers. There is a limited supply and they plan on spending over $14,000 on gas for this event. They started this tradition as a part of Fox CARES as a way to give back to their customers, community and employees.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Marquette County town celebrates 150 years

MICHIGAMME, Mich. (WLUC) - The Fourth of July is not the only celebration in Michigamme this weekend. The town also celebrates its sesquicentennial, or 150 years of existence. Michigamme was founded in 18-72 and was known for its mining and lumbering work. The community celebrated it with an outdoor car...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Climate change is already drawing migrants to Michigan. How some of the state is preparing

Climate change-induced migration to Michigan has already begun, and how the state is and ought to be preparing is the subject of a recent Crain's article. The business publication tells the stories of a handful of people who in recent years fled wildfires, drought and flooding in the western and southeastern U.S. for Michigan's Upper Peninsula and the city of Holly. The Upper Midwest and Canada are among regions "expected to remain livable the longest." Two of the climate migrants interviewed say they were drawn to Michigan specifically for its plentiful freshwater, while others, research suggests, are likely to develop relocation plans based on their connections to an area and its cost of living.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Ishpeming’s Historical Society offers cemetery tours

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - History buffs are thrilled as the Ishpeming Area Historical Society is offering historical tours of the city’s century-old cemetery. At about an hour long, the guided tour brings residents to various gravesites while also giving historical context of the people buried. Historical Society Vice President...
ISHPEMING, MI
WLUC

Marquette Fire Department shares fireworks safety tips

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Fourth of July holiday weekend is here and plenty of people will be setting off fireworks. The Marquette Fire Department wants to remind everyone about enjoying fireworks safely. Some of the more important tips are to never handle fireworks while impaired, don’t let children handle...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Festival of Treasures brings variety of vendors to downtown Ishpeming

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - There was something for everyone at this year’s Festival of Treasures in downtown Ishpeming Friday. A variety of vendors packed the streets of downtown Ishpeming, offering a range of items from local art to thrifted clothing and home goods. For those looking to find locally-sourced...
ISHPEMING, MI
WLUC

Marquette businesses see increased alcohol sales ahead of Fourth of July weekend

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Party store owners say bottles of wine, cases of beer and flavored seltzers are hot commodities when the Fourth of July comes around. Americans spend roughly $1.4B on alcohol during the Fourth of July according to the personal finance website Wallet Hub. Blue Link Party Store Owner Joe Bruttomesso said liquor sales have increased ahead of the holiday weekend.
MARQUETTE, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Michigan Broadband Promises Faster Internet In Delta County

Michigan Broadband is pleased to announce the expansion of their fiber network and services to provide the fastest and most reliable internet, telephone, smart home and TV to over 3,500 homes in Escanaba. This expansion of fiber, which currently is a private Michigan Broadband investment of nearly $4M, will provide...
DELTA COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Marquette County man charged with torture, assault

K.I. SAWYER, Mich. (WLUC) - A 33-year-old man was arraigned for eight felony charges Thursday after a report of domestic violence at K.I. Sawyer on Monday, June 27. Branden Klyk was arraigned in the 96th District Court Marquette and is at the Marquette County Jail on a $280,000 bond. Forsyth...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

