ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Painesdale, MI

Jeffers’ Schutz will play basketball at Finlandia

By Mike Ludlum
WLUC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Johnny Schutz (Painesdale, Mich.) has committed to play for the Finlandia University men’s basketball team. Schultz has not determined his field...

www.uppermichiganssource.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLUC

First night of rehearsal for musical in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A musical in Marquette County is now in full swing with its rehearsal. The first day of dress rehearsal for “Something Rotten” started Friday evening with a run-through of the show. The troupe will rehearse until opening day next Wednesday. Quinn Skelly, who plays the role of “Lord Clapham,” said the trickiest part of the musical can be the dancing.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Marquette International Food Fest returns for 40th year

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Fourth of July celebrations in Marquette brought cultures from across the world together. The Marquette International Food Fest returned to Marquette for its 40th year. Patrons were also able to enjoy live music and kids’ activities. Six different vendors brought an assortment of food from across...
MARQUETTE, MI
UPMATTERS

Fox Motors provides customers with free gas

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The forth annual Fox Fuels My Fourth will be on Friday, July 1st. Fox Motors will be providing costumers with $50 in gas per customer for the holiday weekend. The Fox Motors team will be out in the community giving back to their customers. There is a limited supply and they plan on spending over $14,000 on gas for this event. They started this tradition as a part of Fox CARES as a way to give back to their customers, community and employees.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Marquette County town celebrates 150 years

MICHIGAMME, Mich. (WLUC) - The Fourth of July is not the only celebration in Michigamme this weekend. The town also celebrates its sesquicentennial, or 150 years of existence. Michigamme was founded in 18-72 and was known for its mining and lumbering work. The community celebrated it with an outdoor car...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan College Basketball
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Hancock, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Painesdale, MI
Local
Michigan Basketball
WLUC

DNR investigates alleged wildlife attack in Portage Township

PORTAGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is currently investigating a possible wildlife attack that allegedly took place Sunday in Houghton County’s Portage Township. The alleged attack was reported to the DNR on Monday. Officers are continuing to seek proof that a wildlife attack occurred....
PORTAGE, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Climate change is already drawing migrants to Michigan. How some of the state is preparing

Climate change-induced migration to Michigan has already begun, and how the state is and ought to be preparing is the subject of a recent Crain's article. The business publication tells the stories of a handful of people who in recent years fled wildfires, drought and flooding in the western and southeastern U.S. for Michigan's Upper Peninsula and the city of Holly. The Upper Midwest and Canada are among regions "expected to remain livable the longest." Two of the climate migrants interviewed say they were drawn to Michigan specifically for its plentiful freshwater, while others, research suggests, are likely to develop relocation plans based on their connections to an area and its cost of living.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Marquette County man charged with torture, assault

K.I. SAWYER, Mich. (WLUC) - A 33-year-old man was arraigned for eight felony charges Thursday after a report of domestic violence at K.I. Sawyer on Monday, June 27. Branden Klyk was arraigned in the 96th District Court Marquette and is at the Marquette County Jail on a $280,000 bond. Forsyth...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy