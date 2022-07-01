ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Twins' Gary Sanchez: On bench Friday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Sanchez (heel) is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Orioles, Aaron...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Bobby Bonilla Day: Other athletes who get big checks from deferred payments

It's July 1, which means it's time for one of baseball's most storied pastimes: Bobby Bonilla Day. Friday marks the day in which the New York Mets pay Bonilla $1.19 million once every year as part of a deferred payment arrangement that lasts until 2035. When the final payment is made, Bonilla will be 72.
MLB
Yardbarker

Report: Yankees looking for outfield support at deadline, Orioles could be partner

The New York Yankees can no longer justify rolling with Joey Gallo this season after another horrible month. In June, Gallo hit a putrid .138 with a 26.3% on base rate. On the season, Gallo hosts a .165 average with a 27.6% on-base rate, nine homers, and 18 RBIs. Gallo hasn’t hit a homer since June 17, nine consecutive games. In fact, he’s currently on a nine-game hitless streak, one of his worst stretches of the season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Braves' Adam Duvall: Exits after HBP

Duvall exited Saturday's game against the Reds after he was hit by a pitch on his left hand. Duvall was hit by a pitch in the top of the second inning and initially remained in the game, but he was replaced defensively in the bottom of the third inning. The extent of his injury isn't yet known, and it's not clear whether he'll be forced to miss additional time.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

An ideal fit for Raptors, Otto Porter Jr. leaves Warriors, putting champs in a precarious place

Eleven months ago, Otto Porter Jr. entered free agency as something of a wild card. Every executive in the NBA knew what he could do when healthy, but nobody could count on him being healthy. Due to foot and back injuries, he'd played 28 games in the 2020-21 season, and only half that number in the previous one. If you have already forgotten that he was ever a member of the Orlando Magic, it's because, after they acquired him about 15 months ago, he only appeared in three games for them.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Yankees send stud relief pitcher to injured list

The New York Yankees can’t afford to be losing bullpen pieces prior to the All-Star break. Already dealing with the loss of Jonathan Loaisiga for several weeks and Aroldis Chapman struggling significantly on Saturday in his first action pack from an Achilles tendinitis issue, the latest news is tough to swallow.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Phillies' Mickey Moniak: Losing out on playing time

Moniak is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals. Moniak will take a seat for the third time in four games, with two of his absences from the lineup coming against right-handed starting pitchers. Though the Phillies have yet to settle on an everyday outfielder alongside Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos to replace Bryce Harper (thumb), Moniak looks to be behind both Odubel Herrera and Matt Vierling in the pecking order. In 40 plate appearances in the big leagues this season, Moniak has slashed .139/.205/.167 while striking out 14 times (35 percent).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Angels' Andrew Velazquez: On bench, could lose starting job

Velazquez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Velazquez will take a seat after he went 2-for-16 with eight strikeouts while starting in each of the Angels' last five games. The Angels promoted prospect Michael Stefanic from Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday, and interim manager Phil Nevin suggested that the rookie would get a look in an everyday role in the middle infield, according to Sam Blum of The Athletic. If that's the case, Stefanic and Luis Rengifo -- who will start at second base and shortstop, respectively in Sunday's game -- could end up forming the Angels' middle infield in most games moving forward, which would limit Velazquez to a utility role.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett shares why he wears gloves on both hands

Kenny Pickett's hands received plenty of attention leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft. Along with questions regarding his hand size, Pickett's decision to wear gloves on both his throwing and non-throwing hand has raised eyebrows, as most quarterbacks prefer to go without a glove on their throwing hand. The...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Yankees' Aaron Judge: Absent from Sunday's lineup

Judge is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians. Judge started both ends of Saturday's doubleheader, and this is presumably just a rest day for the AL MVP candidate. Aaron Hicks will shift over to center field as Marwin Gonzalez enters the lineup in left against right-hander Triston McKenzie. Giancarlo Stanton will serve as the designated hitter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Craig Kimbrel: Exits Sunday's game

Kimbrel exited Sunday's game against the Padres in the top of the ninth inning due to an apparent back injury, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Kimbrel was hit by a comebacker with one out in the top of the ninth inning and initially remained in the game, but he was ultimately removed by a trainer after he gave up a double and a single to the next two batters. The extent of his injury isn't yet clear, and whether he's forced to miss time remains to be seen.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Jazz trade Rudy Gobert to Timberwolves for package of several players, multiple first-round picks, per report

The Utah Jazz are trading Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Minnesota is sending Utah Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Walker Kessler, Leandro Bolmaro, Jarred Vanderbilt and multiple first-round picks for the All-Star center. Gobert is a three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year and is widely considered the league's best rim-protector. In Minnesota, he will link up with Karl-Anthony Towns, who is one of the NBA's better offensive big men, to form one of the NBA's best frontcourts.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander: Start pushed back to Thursday

Verlander will start Thursday's game against the Royals, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Jake Odorizzi (lower leg) will return from the 15-day injured list to start Monday's matchup against Kansas City, and the Astros plan to utilize a six-man rotation this week. Verlander has tossed 97.1 innings over 15 starts this season, and manager Dusty Baker said that the right-hander is being pushed back a few days to help manage his workload and preserve his long-term health.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Minnesota

Tyler Wells wins 6th straight decision, Orioles beat Twins 3-1

MINNEAPOLIS  — Tyler Wells took a no-hit bid into the fifth inning for the second straight start and won his sixth consecutive decision in leading the Baltimore Orioles over the Minnesota Twins 3-1 on Sunday.Wells (7-4) struck out a career-high seven, allowing one run and three hits in six innings. He is 6-0 with a 1.89 ERA in seven starts since a May 25 loss at the New York Yankees.The 27-year-old right-hander, taken by Baltimore from Minnesota in the 2020 winter meeting draft, has allowed one run or none in each of his last four starts."I think the fun part...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Astros' Alex Bregman: Takes seat Sunday

Bregman is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels. Aledmys Diaz will get a turn at third base as Bregman sits. Bregman went 1-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's game, but he also struck out three times -- rare for the 28-year-old. It was his first three-strikeout game of the season.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Astros' Michael Brantley: Progressing slowly in recovery

Manager Dusty Baker said Saturday that Brantley (shoulder) hasn't yet resumed hitting, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. Brantley landed on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder discomfort Tuesday, and Baker said that the injury has "responded kind of slow" so far. Baker acknowledged that Brantley might not be able to return when first eligible July 7, and the team figures to take a cautious approach to prevent a more significant injury.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Mets' Colin Holderman: Summoned from minors

The Mets recalled Holderman from Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. New York added Holderman to the big-league pitching staff as a replacement for starter David Peterson (personal), who was placed on the paternity list. Peterson is expected to return from the list to start the Mets' series opener with the Marlins on Thursday, at which point Holderman could be a candidate to head back to the minors. Over 11.1 innings with the Mets this season, Holderman has turned in a 3.18 ERA and 1.24 WHIP across 10 relief appearances.
QUEENS, NY

