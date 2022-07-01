ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Sox's Rich Hill: Leaves game with knee sprain

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Hill left Friday's game against the Cubs with a left knee sprain, Andy Martinez of...

www.cbssports.com

FOX Sports

Red Sox place Rich Hill on injured list

CHICAGO (AP) — The Boston Red Sox placed pitcher Rich Hill on the 15-day injured list because of a sprained left knee and recalled reliever Phillips Valdéz from Triple-A Worcester before their game against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday. Hill (4-4, 4.20 ERA) exited Friday’s game against the...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports Chicago

Why Cubs-Red Sox opener at Wrigley felt so familiar

David Ross and one-time teammate Xander Bogaerts shared a long bear hug outside the Cubs' dugout before Friday's Red Sox-Cubs series opener at Wrigley Field. Later, Ross reconnected with another former teammate, Red Sox manager Alex Cora, as Boston was set to play its first game at Wrigley in a decade.
CHICAGO, IL
