ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LA Councilman Cedillo Concedes Election Defeat as Vote Totals Finalized

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lbaOJ_0gSVKmeo00
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - After weeks of silence, Los Angeles City Councilman Gil Cedillo conceded defeat Friday in his bid for re-election, with final election tallies confirming an upset victory for community activist and public policy advocate Eunisses Hernandez.

Hernandez prevailed in the District 1 race with 16,108 votes, or 54.04%, while Cedillo collected 13,700 votes, or 45.96%.

In a statement, Cedillo thanked his supporters and vowed to continue serving the community.

"I want to thank the people of Los Angeles for giving me the opportunity to serve as their elected representative these past two and a half decades," he said. "Since the beginning of my early activism in Boyle Heights, I have dedicated my life to public service, and I am grateful that I have been able to work with so many incredible people to make substantive impacts on the lives of our neighbors and for our communities.

"... I am proud and humbled to have done this work and I am grateful for all those who have worked with me and supported me through the years," Cedillo said. "Now it is time for a new chapter of service to our city and our communities and a chance to spend more time with my family and loved ones. I look forward to closing out my time on City Council, finishing projects and preparing to serve in a new way."

Cedillo has been absent from council meetings for the past two weeks.

Hernandez previously proclaimed victory in the race. On social media last week, she wrote, "Now the hard work begins. We must stay rooted in not leaving people behind and uplifting and taking the lead of directly impacted people. We will continue to lead our work with love, compassion, deep strategic analysis and patience."

The final results of the June 7 election released Friday by the county Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk's Office also confirmed the November runoff battle between Rep. Karen Bass and businessman Rick Caruso in the race for Los Angeles mayor.

Despite being vastly outspent during the campaign, Bass finished atop the filed of candidates with 278,511 votes, or 43.11%. Caruso received 232,490, or 35.99%, of the vote.

The closest race in the municipal election was in the battle to replace Mike Feuer as city attorney.

Civil rights attorney Faisal Gill easily topped the field with 24.23% of the vote to advance to the November runoff. But the battle for the second spot in that election remained in doubt until Friday with the final tally.

In the end, financial law attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto emerged victorious by a mere 136 votes over former federal prosecutor Marina Torres. Soto earned 112,978 votes, or 19.9%, compared to Torres' 112,842 votes, or 19.87%.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
boulevardsentinel.com

Final update on primary vote tees up election in November

The final update of the primary vote in Los Angeles County was released July 1. The local race for city council in NELA’s Council District 1 has been decided outright, as has the race for NELA’s county supervisor. Other races to represent NELA in the city council, school board, state assembly and U.S. Congress have been winnowed to two candidates each who will compete in the general election in November.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Gascón recall drive makes final signature push

The Recall George Gascón campaign is in its final push to collect as many signatures as possible to meet Wednesday’s deadline to submit them to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder Office. On June 15, the campaign announced it had surpassed 566,857 signatures collected, or 10% of registered voters...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Elections
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
oc-breeze.com

City of Hope welcomed to Orange County by mayors and County Supervisors

The mayors of Orange County cities and members of the Orange County Board of Supervisors are congratulating City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, for opening City of Hope Orange County Lennar Foundation Cancer Center this summer. In individual welcome video...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
oc-breeze.com

The Lincoln Club of Orange County and the Republican Party of Orange County unite to deliver a win for Pat Bates for supervisor

State Senator Pat Bates who is seeking election to Supervisor District 5 deserves the full support from Orange County activists and donors as a result of her unwavering Conservative values, leadership on critical economic issues and impressive record on public safety. Bates has won in every election she’s run, consistently...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marina Torres
Person
Mike Feuer
Person
Gil Cedillo
Person
Karen Bass
knock-la.com

Despite Voter Approval, LA County Has Slow Rolled Measure J Implementation

In 2020, Los Angeles County voted Measure J into law with 57% of the county in support. The historic measure advocated for a major county budget shift, reallocating money away from the carceral system (jails, prisons, etc.) and directly toward community-based organizations (CBOs) and county resources. Per the measure, 10% of the county’s unrestricted funding would go toward community services annually, reaching $1 billion in funding by June 30, 2024.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Abortion rights supporters, local politicians rally at Southwest College

Dozens of abortion rights supporters rallied at Los Angeles Southwest College alongside some big name political leaders and social justice advocates. They're speaking out against the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last week, striking a massive blow to abortion rights nationwide. "Abortion is really about protecting women's lives. It's not something the government should be making that decision for you because it really comes down to everybody's individual situation," Sarah Mica told CBSLA Reporter Kandiss Crone on Saturday.For the second straight week, signs and chants of "My body, My choice," was the constant slogan.Abortion rights supporters...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Los Angeles Mayor#City Attorney#City Council
iheart.com

Here are the LA County Cities Where Fireworks are Allowed This 4th of July

4th of July weekend is here! And if you are you friends wanted to set off your own fireworks in your backyard, you first have to make sure it is legal where you are. According to Patch, certain cities permit "safe and sane" fireworks. That means anything that explodes into the air, contains arsenic sulfide, chlorates, or magnesium, and is larger than 10 inches is now allowed.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
californiaglobe.com

LA City Council Gives Final Approval of $25 Hour Wage Increase For All Private Hospital Workers

The Los Angeles City Council gave a final vote on an ordinance Wednesday to increase the minimum wage for workers at private hospitals to $25 an hour throughout the city. The increase, which will affect all workers in the hospital and not just healthcare workers, has been under discussion since the early days of the pandemic. Due to the increased risk of COVID-19, many leaving positions during the great resignation, as well as the increased difficulty of hiring and retaining employees due to many feeling washed out and under appreciated during the pandemic, the Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers (SEIU-UHW) union began collecting signatures for a ballot initiative to increase the minimum wage for workers at private hospitals to $25 an hour last year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynspr.org

California’s change to concealed carry permits would reduce wide variations among counties

Over the last decade, Orange County issued 65,171 permits to carry a concealed handgun and both Fresno and Sacramento counties issued more than 45,000. That’s according to data published online Monday by the California Department of Justice, but which has since been removed after reporters discovered that the open database included the names, home addresses and other personal information of more than 200,000 concealed carry permit holders in the state.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Santa Clarita Radio

L.A. County Raises Minimum Wage, Affecting Unincorporated SCV

Los Angeles County is set to raise its minimum wage, affecting the unincorporated areas of the Santa Clarita Valley starting Friday. Angelenos’ wallets are set to see an increase in the minimum wage from the previous $15 per hour to $15.96 dollars per hour, according to L.A. County officials.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
41K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy