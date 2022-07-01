Baylor QB Commit On Display at Elite 11 Finals

The highly sought-after prospect put on quite a performance in Los Angeles.

Austin Novosad committed to the Baylor Bears on December 16 of last year. Following his decision to head to Waco, the Bears began to reel in the talent, with seven more prospects committing to the program over the ensuing months.

Now, the Bears have one of the top 2023 hauls in the country , sitting in front of other programs such as Texas A&M, Texas, Oklahoma, Michigan, Alabama, and LSU, just to name a few.

But the centerpiece of that class is Novosad.

Novosad put his talent on display at the Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles and Sports Illustrated's Recruiting Director, John Garcia Jr., was on-site to offer his analysis :

10. Austin Novosad (Baylor) Composite : 9 Day 1 - 5; Day 2 - 4; Day 3 - 18 Baylor commit Austin Novosad shined bright early on at the Elite 11 Finals, finishing in the top five on each of the first two days of competition. He was particularly impressive in the pro day setting, throwing with accuracy and zip, despite the exhausting regiment. More importantly, at least throughout the first two days, was the level of consistency he displayed in every level of the passing game. He was arguably the top passer in short to intermediate throws throughout the week and showed a surprising knack for both deep touch and arm strength.

By the time Novosad arrives on campus, Shapen will be entering his redshirt junior campaign , leaving him an extra year, and possibly two to learn the system while Shapen makes his case for the NFL.

And when it is Novosad's turn to take over under center, the Bears' future at the quarterback position should be well secured.

Novosad's scouting report from the Elite 11 Dallas camp discussed his poise and form as reported by Sports Illustrated:

There was a steady nature to Novosad, reminiscent of a jump shooter with the same form in warm ups through the fourth quarter of a given game. It's fitting he mentioned the length of the workout after picking up his invite to the finals, because he maintained his velocity and mechanics all the way through. The lead group, which he and Arnold were a part of, wrapped up their day on the pro day accuracy station and nobody breezed through the nine throws like he did. Inside the pocket or out, the future Baylor Bear just played accurate football and went to work. There isn't a lot of flash to his game and that's plenty fine with the way he can distribute the football as evidenced over the last two seasons of football, where Novosad threw for 76 touchdowns against 15 interceptions.

You can follow Timm Hamm on Twitter at @IndyCarTim

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Baylor Bears? Click Here

Follow Inside the Bears on Twitter and Facebook