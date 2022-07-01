ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reserve, LA

Felicia Miller Richard

By special.to
L'Observateur
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFelicia Miller Richard a devoted mother and grandmother passed away on July 1, 2022 at the age of 74. She was born in Reserve, Louisiana to the late Rene Miller Sr. and Alice Brady Miller. Felicia loved to talk on...

www.lobservateur.com

More
L'Observateur

Audrey Jacob Roussel

Audrey Jacob Roussel passed away on July 1, 2022 surrounded by her family. She was 93 years old, native of Reserve, LA and a resident of Paulina, LA. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great. grandmother. She devoted her life to caring for her special needs child. Wife...
PAULINA, LA
L'Observateur

Ascension, Assumption & St. James guilty pleas 6/20 to 6/24

During the week of June 20- June 24, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Brandon Deamer, 5930 Ingram Dr. Baton Rouge, LA, age 33, pled guilty to Theft Valued...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

RPCC’s St. Charles Campus invites you to join Rex & the Krewe

BOUTTE — River Parishes Community College invites all to join Rex and the Krewe at the United Way of St. Charles campus for Chromebook giveaways, free food, campus tours and more on July 7 from 4 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. This event is sponsored by Dow and Shell. This...
BOUTTE, LA
L'Observateur

Ticket sales begin for ‘Cinderella’

RESERVE —Tickets for the return of River Parish Community Theatre’s production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella go on sale to the public Friday, July 1 at 6:00pm. Tickets are available at www.riverparishtheatre.org and at Roussel’s Fine Jewelry & Gifts in LaPlace. Friday only, patrons may also...
RESERVE, LA
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Obituaries
City
Reserve, LA
L'Observateur

SCSO investigates accidental shooting in Luling

Deputies with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office are currently investigating a shooting in the 900 block of Paul Fredrick Street in Luling, LA. Responding deputies located a 19-year-old male with an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound. Deputies rendered first aid at the scene and the subject is being transported for medical treatment at a local area hospital.
LULING, LA
L'Observateur

Frank Monica teams up with Heisman Trophy winner to coach football camp

THIBODAUX — Bryce Young, the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner, and retired Louisiana Sports High School Hall of Fame Coach Frank Monica are pictured together at the Manning Football Academy. They both worked as instructors this year, overseeing more than 1,200 athletes. This was Monica’s 23rd year of working the Manning Football Academy camp, held June 23-26 in Thibodaux. Monica retired from St. Charles Catholic High School in 2021 after coaching for more than 50 years.
THIBODAUX, LA
L'Observateur

Louisiana Man Indicted for Dog Fighting Ventures

WASHINGTON – A federal grand jury in New Orleans, Louisiana, returned an indictment charging a Louisiana man with seven counts of Possession of Animals in an Animal Fighting Venture. According to court documents, David Guidry III, 47, possessed and received dogs for the purpose of having the dogs participate...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

St. James Sheriff’s Office investigates drive by shooting

On July 3, 2022 at 6:06 pm, deputies and officers from the Gramercy Police Department responded to a shooting that occurred on West Main Street in Lutcher, LA. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies and officers discovered a wrecked vehicle that was unoccupied. A multitude of bullet casings were also discovered. The vehicle had left the roadway and struck a telephone pole. Due to the vehicle leaking gasoline, the highway was shut down and the St. James Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the scene. While deputies were on scene, St. James Hospital reported an individual was currently in their facility being treated for gunshot wounds. Deputies dispatched to the hospital learned that this individual was the driver of the vehicle. The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was traveling on main street towards Lutcher when his vehicle was shot by occupants of another vehicle. After crashing his vehicle, the victim exited and was taken to the hospital by acquaintances who stopped moments after the shooting. No one else was in the vehicle with the victim at the time of the shooting. The victim was transferred to another hospital in stable condition. Anyone having information regarding this incident should contact the St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-562-2200 or Crime Stoppers at 504-822-1111.
LUTCHER, LA
Person
Alice Brady
L'Observateur

June Update: Levee Project making progress this summer

LAPLACE — The test section of the West Shore Lake Pontchartrain Levee Project is complete, and work will continue this summer on sand placement and construction of access roads, according to the most recent stakeholder update from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The West Shore Levee Project is...
GARYVILLE, LA

