Felicia Miller Richard

On July 3, 2022 at 6:06 pm, deputies and officers from the Gramercy Police Department responded to a shooting that occurred on West Main Street in Lutcher, LA. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies and officers discovered a wrecked vehicle that was unoccupied. A multitude of bullet casings were also discovered. The vehicle had left the roadway and struck a telephone pole. Due to the vehicle leaking gasoline, the highway was shut down and the St. James Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the scene. While deputies were on scene, St. James Hospital reported an individual was currently in their facility being treated for gunshot wounds. Deputies dispatched to the hospital learned that this individual was the driver of the vehicle. The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was traveling on main street towards Lutcher when his vehicle was shot by occupants of another vehicle. After crashing his vehicle, the victim exited and was taken to the hospital by acquaintances who stopped moments after the shooting. No one else was in the vehicle with the victim at the time of the shooting. The victim was transferred to another hospital in stable condition. Anyone having information regarding this incident should contact the St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-562-2200 or Crime Stoppers at 504-822-1111.

LUTCHER, LA ・ 3 HOURS AGO