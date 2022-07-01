ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamden, CT

Family Friday: 4th of July weekend events

By Nicole Nalepa, WFSB Staff
Eyewitness News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WFSB) - It’s the start to a new month and a long holiday weekend all in one. Summertime fun...

www.wfsb.com

Eyewitness News

Fourth of July Fireworks Safety

‘Operation Dry Water’ is taking place to make sure everyone is safe this holiday weekend. Captain Williams says that there have already been nearly 10 water related incidents this season with over half ending with fatalities, and they are trying to avoid more. The prices on almost everything has...
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Derby-Shelton fireworks kick-off Fourth of July weekend

DERBY, Conn. — Decked out in their red, white and blue, families in Derby and Shelton brought the excitement Friday night. “It’s a tradition, it really is. Everybody looks forward to them and it's just a nice time for everyone,” said Thomas Lenart of Derby. Last year...
DERBY, CT
New Britain Herald

Summer Showdown for Make-A-Wish draws young crowd, newer cars

NEW BRITAIN – The day was hot, but the cars and the cause were both cool. The Second Annual Summer Showdown brought over 1000 show cars to New Britain Stadium Sunday. A collaboration between the CT Street Warriors (CTSW) and the Northeastern Auto Expo, the event served as a fundraiser for the Make-A-Wish Foundation of CT.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Hamden, CT
Connecticut Society
Connecticut Lifestyle
Hamden, CT
Hamden, CT
WTNH.com

Fourth of July Essentials: T&J Supermarket

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Fourth of July is right around the corner, and if you’re looking to be the ‘host with the most’ for this year’s celebration, T&J Supermarket in East Haven has everything you need. “It’s an honor when somebody says, “I only could...
EAST HAVEN, CT
WTNH

8 Things To Do This Weekend: Lake Compounce Fireworks, Arts & Crafts Show

Conn. (WTNH) – Looking for weekend activities? We have 8 ideas for you! Saturday, July 1 Enjoy the Middletown Fireworks Festival on Saturday evening held at City Hall and Harbor Park with live music and family-friendly activities. Sunday, July 2 Witness the 5th Connecticut Regiment Encampment. See re-enactors from the Revolutionary War take over Mystic […]
Stratford News: Boat Collision

2022-07-03@12:35pm–#Stratford CT– Report of a boat collision at the mouth of the Housatonic River with one person in the water. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
STRATFORD, CT
FOX 61

Fire seriously damages New London home

NEW LONDON, Conn. — Fire seriously damaged a multi story home in New London Saturday. The home is located at 69 Rosemary Street. The New London Fire Department is expected to release more information on the fire. Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can...
NEW LONDON, CT
Scribe

365 Mather St 138

This two bedroom two full bath condo is tucked away in a secluded setting, yet moments away from Yale, East Rock, Downtown and all major transit lines, Whitney Avenue Bus Lines and I-91 / Route 15, parks, hiking trails, shopping, restaurants, bus stops. Surrounded by nature preserve, lake, in a safe suburban neighborhood. Lots of light and closet space, recently painted, new bathrooms, custom tiles. This corner end unit has a quiet balcony that overlooks a parklike setting. A washer and dryer inside the unit makes this a perfect place to call home.
HAMDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

New Milford mayor warns against swimming in Housatonic River

NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - New Milford mayor Pete Bass warns against swimming or lounging in the river for a number of reasons. There have been multiple drownings in the river over the past three years, making swimming and lounging not a good option. Mayor Bass added, “The danger of...
NEW MILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

West Haven beaches have cash-only parking this summer

WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Some sun block, a beach towel, and your bathing suit. If you want to go swimming in West Haven this summer, you also better bring some cash. Starting Friday, if you show up to a West Haven beach and don’t live here, it’s going to be cash only.
WEST HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Two firefighters injured in New London blaze

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – Two firefighters were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after responding to a serious fire at a house on Rosemary Street in New London Saturday night. The fire was showing on the first floor when crews arrived, which then extended to the upper levels of the three-story home. The […]
NEW LONDON, CT
Register Citizen

A guide to ‘Food Truck Paradise’ at Long Wharf in New Haven

A long-standing stalwart in the New Haven food community, the row of food trucks darting Long Wharf Drive, affectionally known as "Food Truck Paradise," is just as iconic as apizza and original cheeseburgers. Any day of the week, patrons can find a number of culinary options ranging from tostadas and...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Search and rescue underway for 87 year-old in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Plainfield Police have set up a search and rescue around the area of Moosup Pond Road. They are searching for 87 year old Norman Barrette. Barrette went missing earlier today and was last seen wearing a blue/tan/green plaid long sleeve shirt, blue jean shorts, white knee high socks and grey sneakers.
PLAINFIELD, CT

