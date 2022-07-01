ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

I tried 4 beef hot dog brands and the best one had the most flavor and snap

By Erin McDowell
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ghqcs_0gSVJhHO00
I tried four kinds of beef hot dogs from Nathan's, Sabrett, Applegate, and Ball Park.

Erin McDowell/Insider

  • I tried four kinds of beef hot dogs from Nathan's , Sabrett, Applegate, and Ball Park.
  • Ball Park had the thickest frank, but I thought Applegate's organic hot dogs packed the most flavor.
  • I didn't think Sabrett's less-than-flavorful hot dogs warranted their higher price tag.
In honor of Fourth of July weekend, I decided to try four different kinds of hot dogs to see which one I would choose for my own cookout.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GbuF8_0gSVJhHO00
The brands of hot dogs I tested.

Erin McDowell/Insider

I tried beef hot dogs from Applegate, Sabrett, Nathan's, and Ball Park. The packages of Sabrett, Nathan's, and Ball Park hot dogs each came with eight beef franks, while the Applegate package came with six hot dogs.

I decided to try each hot dog on Martin's long potato rolls.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bvZxx_0gSVJhHO00
Martin's potato rolls.

Erin McDowell/Insider

I've found that these are my favorite buns for hot dogs thanks to their perfectly soft texture and slightly sweet flavor.

The first brand I tried was Applegate's organic uncured beef hot dogs.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gBrs2_0gSVJhHO00
Applegate hot dogs.

Erin McDowell/Insider

The pack of six franks cost me $5.99 at my local Key Food grocery store, excluding taxes and fees. It was the second-least expensive brand I tried, behind Nathan's.

The pack came with six hot dogs, two less than the other packs.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2quoy4_0gSVJhHO00
Applegate hot dogs.

Erin McDowell/Insider

This smaller package count is definitely something to consider if you're planning for a large cookout.

I prepared all of the hot dogs the same way — first, I lightly greased a cast iron skillet and cooked them all on medium heat.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0subrl_0gSVJhHO00
Applegate hot dog with ketchup and mustard.

Erin McDowell/Insider

I cooked all of the hot dogs at once to ensure they were all cooked the same amount of time.

When the Applegate hot dog was done cooking, I noticed that it was skinnier than the other brands. I wondered whether it would be less filling, or how the slightly thinner shape would affect the eating experience.

I topped every hot dog with Heinz ketchup and French's classic yellow mustard.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Yegd_0gSVJhHO00
Applegate hot dog with ketchup and mustard.

Erin McDowell/Insider

Right away, I noticed that this hot dog had a lot of flavor and the frank satisfyingly snapped in my mouth. The ketchup and mustard definitely came through but didn't overpower the hot dog's distinctly savory, beefy taste.

Despite being the thinnest dog, it also didn't taste like an unbalanced hot-dog-to-bun ratio. Every ingredient was perfectly complementary.

Next up, I tried the Sabrett skinless beef frankfurters.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MZtZD_0gSVJhHO00
Sabrett hot dogs.

Erin McDowell/Insider

This was the most expensive brand I tried. A pack of eight hot dogs cost $7.49, excluding taxes and fees. Since it's a New York brand, I half-expected to pay a little less for a local product.

This hot dog was about the same thickness as the Nathan's hot dog.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L2bsg_0gSVJhHO00
Sabrett hot dog with ketchup and mustard.

Erin McDowell/Insider

It fit perfectly inside the potato roll bun without hanging too much off of either end.

I felt like the flavor in this hot dog was lacking.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24jLit_0gSVJhHO00
Sabrett hot dog with ketchup and mustard.

Erin McDowell/Insider

The only flavors that came through were from the ketchup and mustard — a distinct no-no in my book as far as hot dogs go. While the texture wasn't overly chewy, I thought it didn't have the distinct snap I often look for in a hot dog.

While it wasn't bad by any means, I didn't think this brand was worth the higher price tag.

The third brand I tried was Ball Park's beef hot dogs.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dc5e6_0gSVJhHO00
Ball Park hot dogs.

Erin McDowell/Insider

The Ball Park pack of eight hot dogs cost me $6.79, excluding taxes and fees.

The Ball Park hot dogs were the thickest and shortest ones I tried.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZtwKZ_0gSVJhHO00
Ball Park hot dog with ketchup and mustard.

Erin McDowell/Insider

I also noticed that they cooked a lot faster than the other brands. While the other brands retained their red, crispy consistency in the pan, the Ball Park dogs quickly began to char and crisp up after only a minute or two of cooking.

I personally like really well-done, almost charred hot dogs, but it's something to keep in mind if you have different preferences.

The Ball Park dog was well done on the outside, but the inside was still slightly chewy.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B3SCD_0gSVJhHO00
Ball Park hot dog with ketchup and mustard.

Erin McDowell/Insider

I thought the hot dog had a nice, smokey flavor that was complimented well by the bun and condiments. The flavor came through, even though I wasn't crazy about what I thought was a slightly more rubbery texture.

The last brand I tried is a New York staple: Nathan's skinless beef franks.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fnsw4_0gSVJhHO00
Nathan's hot dogs.

Erin McDowell/Insider

Nathan's is a New York institution famous for its annual Coney Island hot dog eating contest on July 4. I managed to snag an eight-pack of these hot dogs on sale at my local Key Food. The original price was $8.69, but I managed to snag them for just $2.99, excluding tax.

I thought the Nathan's hot dogs were a perfect size.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z5NIy_0gSVJhHO00
Nathan's hot dog with ketchup and mustard.

Erin McDowell/Insider

It looked like a really classic hot dog you would eat on the pier in summertime: crispy on the outside, while still retaining that classic red hot dog color.

The hot dog from Nathan's tasted slightly saltier than the other varieties.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r4BXx_0gSVJhHO00
Nathan's hot dog with ketchup and mustard.

Erin McDowell/Insider

I needed water after just a few bites of this hot dog, and definitely couldn't imagine consuming dozens of them to win a contest. Overall, it was a flavorful hot dog with a slightly snappy texture, but the salty aftertaste made it nothing to call home about.

In the end, I had to give the win to Applegate.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24jJwl_0gSVJhHO00
The Applegate hot dog packaging and hot dog.

Erin McDowell/Insider

Nobody was more surprised than I that the organic brand ended up being the winner. Despite calling New York City home, neither Nathan's nor Sabrett deserved the win in my book.

I thought Applegate's hot dog, though thinner than the others, had the best flavor and texture. I also thought it was also a great value, despite being two dogs short. If I had to choose which hot dog brand to eat at my cookout, it would be Applegate hot dogs all the way.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 18

Related
Mashed

23% Say This Restaurant Has The Worst Fried Chicken

The chicken sandwich wars have been raging among fast food companies since summer 2019, when Popeyes released its new version and ignited a Twitter feud with Chick-fil-A about who makes the best chicken sandwich (via Restaurant Business). The highly-publicized battle got a lot of attention on social media, and Popeyes' chicken sandwich debuted to considerable fanfare, selling out of its initial supply within a month.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The McDonald's Item You Had No Idea You Could Buy

Summer is almost here, and you know what that means: It's time to pull out our coolers, pack a picnic, and head for the nearest park, pool, or beach for some quality warm-weather outdoor time with family and friends. There are other reasons to celebrate in June: Father's Day, for one. School's out and graduation parties are on tap. The official start of summer is June 21, which also happens to be the longest day of the year. June is also National Camping Month (via Country Living). And let's not forget it's prime wedding season (via The Knot). It's even Pride Month!
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Dogs#Coney Island Hot Dog#Red Hot#Beef#Food Drink#Key Food
Eater

This Restaurant Is Trash

Twice a week, Kayla Abe and David Murphy go to the farmers market to pick up produce. But while other shoppers are selecting photo-worthy peaches, Abe and Murphy are picking up special orders — entire cauliflower plants from stem to full leaves, wilted greens, ugly mushrooms, bruised fruit — and taking it back to their pizza place, the aptly named Shuggie’s Trash Pie.
FOOD & DRINKS
Allrecipes.com

McDonald's French Fries Aren't Just Potatoes — Here's What's in Them

We love to debate food. Whether it's a Coke vs. Pepsi contest, if pineapple belongs on pizza or not, or which fast-food chain has the best french fries in the business. However, if there's one thing we can all agree on, it's that whenever you're under the Golden Arches, it's impossible to resist ordering hot and crispy McDonald's french fries.
RESTAURANTS
Eater

Which Chain Makes the Best Fried Chicken?

It is not March, but the bracket formula transcends seasons and disciplines. We found the formula extremely helpful for declaring the best bowl food in 2020’s Bowl Bowl. And here, now and over the next few days (do check back), we’re applying it to the wide world of fast-food chain fried chicken.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Daily South

8 Discontinued Cracker Barrel Dishes We Wish They'd Bring Back to the Menu

Cracker Barrel, the combination country store and Southern-style eatery, has a been a staple in the South since it was founded in Lebanon, Tennessee, in 1969. Folks have been flocking to the antique-filled chain for fried chicken, hash brown casserole, and other homestyle favorites for years, but like Chick-fil-A (and pretty much every other restaurant chain) occasionally Cracker Barrel discontinues a menu item—even if customers love it. "We delete menu items from time to time to make room for new signature, craveable menu items that our guests love," Cammie Spillyards-Schaefer, Vice President of Culinary and Menu Strategy, told Nation's Restaurant News in a statement after they trimmed some items from the menu in 2020.
LEBANON, TN
Popculture

Several Pasta Sauces Recalled

Several pasta sauces made by Mars Food UK have been recalled after they were found to pose a health risk to some consumers. The recall, issued on June 16, is due to the presence of an undeclared allergen, as the products contain soy. This means the pasta sauces pose a potentially severe health hazard to consumers with a soy allergy.
FOOD SAFETY
Mashed

Hostess' New Snack Cakes' Name Has Shoppers Confused

As of June 21, Hostess has officially embraced cryptocurrency and its inevitable growth within the food industry — but not exactly in the way customers may have expected. It's a new world: Food NFTs are on the rise, McDonald's made a meme cryptocurrency worth $6 million, and even chains like Chipotle have begun accepting cryptocurrency as a payment method, per Nation's Restaurant News.
FOOD & DRINKS
whowhatwear

This Once Outdated Handbag Trend Is Back—34 Finds I Am Madly in Love With

Season after season, there's always a trend that manages to come back into the fray and surprise us. Such is the case with the return of one specific handbag trend: fringe bags. For context, fringe was a standout trend in spring/summer 2022 collections. Fringe played a dominant role in collections from Alaïa and Proenza Schouler, as they sent dresses with car wash–like fringe down the runway. Of course, donning a head-to-toe fringe look isn't for everyone, so the next best thing is fringe bags. What's great about the return of this formerly outdated handbag trend is that it's the easiest way to ease yourself back into the idea of wearing fringe. Additionally, newer iterations of this trend are far posher than their predecessors. (Think of the cliché boho-inspired fringe bags that dominated the mid-2000s.) The recent iterations focus on unconventional materials, shapes, and colors to create truly one-of-a-kind pieces.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Mashed

The Free Perk Sam's Club Is Ending

Since its founding in 1983, members-only warehouse chain Sam's Club has grown into one of the most successful retailers in the United States, with nearly 600 locations across 44 states and Puerto Rico. Like its rival Costco, Sam's Club is well-known for offering shoppers great deals on bulk groceries, electronics, and other household items, along with special perks like fuel discounts and access to its tire center.
RETAIL
Insider

Insider

480K+
Followers
30K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy