UConn men’s basketball adds four-star guard Solomon Ball to 2023 recruiting class

By Shreyas Laddha, Hartford Courant
 2 days ago

Four-star recruit Solomon Ball committed to the UConn men’s basketball team on Friday.

“I picked UConn because I just felt it was the best decision for me and my future,” he told The Courant. “[Husky assistant coach] Luke Murray has a lot of trust in me as a player. The way that coach [Dan] Hurley coaches reminds me of how my dad used to coach me. I’ve been getting coached like that my whole life. The way how fiery he. It just matches the way I play. He’s a high-energy dude and I am a really high-energy dude.”

The 6-foot-3 guard from Sharpsburg, Maryland, is ranked No. 69 in the Class of 2023, according to 247sports.com . He had five schools as his finalists: Providence, Miami, USC, DePaul and UConn.

Last season, Ball played at St. James School, a private school in Hagerstown, Maryland. He averaged 25.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He also plays for Team Melo in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League. Ball said he will play his senior season at Brewster Academy in New Hampshire.

Ball said he hopes to make an immediate impact at UConn. He is an elite athlete with a 45-inch vertical. He can finish through contact, create his own shot and run an offense.

“I’m a three-level scorer with consistency,” Ball said. “When I go to the lane, I’m going to get to the rim. If I go to the rim, I’m going to get fouled and hit my free throws. I can also shoot.”

Like many Hurley recruits, Ball prides himself on his defense.

“I can guard multiple positions,” he said. “In EYBL, I guard 1-5. I guarded some of the best players and held them to their worst games. One player, for example, was averaging 28 points before we played them. I made him shoot 3-for-19. He was 6 [feet] 9. The size or anything like that doesn’t phase me.

“I am also a relentless rebounder, and I am always going to go after the ball. You are going to know I am on the court with the energy I bring.”

Ball had two visits to Storrs. He officially committed to UConn on the second visit.

“Even the unofficial [visit] was really good, but when I went back for the official visit, it felt so much different,” Ball said. “I got to meet all the players and I meshed with them really well. We went to Coach Hurley’s house and just had a fun time. It was a big difference because I got more of a feel of everything around the area.”

Ball’s stellar EYBL play in the past few months helped him land in Storrs.

“I wasn’t getting recruited like that last year,” he said. ”I had nine offers three months ago, I ended with 24.”

On Monday, Ball’s high school and Team Melo teammate, four-star prospect Jayden Ross, committed to the Huskies .

“For the last year and a half, we wanted to play together on the same [college] team,” he said. “I wouldn’t say Jayden committing brought me, it was just extra. It was always right. With Jayden going [also], that was good, too.”

Ball and Ross join Stephon Castle, a guard from Georgia who committed to the Huskies in November, as the three Class of 2023 commitments. Ball has been in contact with Castle throughout the process.

Ball had his sights set on UConn for a long time before it even became a possibility.

“Last year, when UConn was in the Battle 4 Atlantis, me and my dad were watching that,” he said. “Every time UConn played, I was on it. I was like, ‘dad, look at Hurley’s energy.’ It was crazy. That’s something I want to play in.”

Though he still has time before he joins the Huskies, Ball has been hard at work this summer working on consistency with his jump shot and becoming more of a playmaker. He can’t wait to bring his infectious energy to Storrs.

“I’m a high-energy guy,” he said. “I’m pretty hyper. If I’m in the game or on the bench, I am going to be making noise. I need them (UConn fans) making noise with me.”

Shreyas Laddha can be reached at sladdha@courant.com or @shre98 on Twitter.

Comments / 0

