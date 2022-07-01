ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roodhouse, IL

Rural Roodhouse Man Arrested For Breaking Into Home Armed With a Buck Knife

wlds.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInformation has been released about an arrest of a man who broke into a home with a knife in rural Roodhouse last week. According to charging documents, 30 year old John J. Scheferkort...

wlds.com

foxillinois.com

Hit-and-run suspect arrested twice in one day

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WLDS) — A Jacksonville man suspected in a hit-and-run last month was arrested twice in one day. Our media partners, WLDS, report police began investigating the man after he allegedly left the scene of a crash on June 2. We're told the 20-year-old Austin M. McDade's vehicle...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
KMOV

Man, woman shot and killed in Vandeventer neighborhood

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man and woman are dead after they were shot Saturday afternoon in St. Louis, police said. The shooting happened at North Sarah and CD Banks right outside Turner Park around 2:25 p.m. Police said the two were inside a black Infiniti sedan when they were shot.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wmay.com

Springfield Woman Headed To Prison For Drug Conspiracy Involving Son

A Springfield woman is headed to prison for a drug conspiracy that also put her son behind bars. 50-year-old Jennifer Fisher pleaded guilty earlier this year to charges that she helped her son hide and sell hundreds of pounds of cannabis and laundered the proceeds of those sales. Fisher was sentenced to 14 months in prison and a $10,000 fine.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WTAX

17 year old woman charged with murder

A 17 year old woman has been charged with a variety of crimes including first-degree murder in connection with the June 23rd stabbing death of 26 year old Thomas Sheppard. Andrea Oliver of Springfield is charged with First Degree Murder, Vehicular Invasion, and Aggravated Domestic Battery arising from the incident.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
The Telegraph

Alton man charged with robbery

EDWARDSVILLE - An Alton man was charged Thursday with robbery and aggravated battery by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. Jerome A. Clark, 18, of Alton, was charged June 30 with robbery, a Class 2 felony; and aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Cottage Hills man faces drug, weapons charges

EDWARDSVILLE - A Cottage Hills man faces multiple drug- and weapons-related charges filed Wednesday by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. William C. Forbes, 63, of Cottage Hills, was charged June 29 with armed violence, unlawful possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and unlawful possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, all Class X felonies unlawful possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, a Class 1 felony; two counts of unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, both Class 3 felonies; and escape, a Class 3 felony.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
wmay.com

17-Year-Old Woman Charged In Fatal Stabbing

A 17-year-old female from Springfield is being charged as an adult with first-degree murder, vehicular invasion, and aggravated domestic battery in a fatal stabbing last week. Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright announced the charges against 17-year-old Andrea Oliver in the stabbing death of 26-year-old Thomas Shephard. He was stabbed June 23rd in the 15-hundred block of East Cook and died a short time later at the hospital. Springfield Police and the U.S. Marshal’s Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force located and arrested Oliver on Thursday. She’s being held on $1.5 million bond.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
The Telegraph

Drug charges filed against 4

EDWARDSVILLE - A Florissant, Missouri man charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver was among a number of drug-related charges filed Thursday by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. Michael A. Coe, 27, of Florissant, Missouri, was charged June 30 with unlawful possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, a Class 1 felony.
GRANITE CITY, IL
KMOV

Police looking for man, 2 women who they say used stolen credit cards at South County stores

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are searching for a man and two women who they say used stolen debit and credit cards to buy gift cards at stores in South County. The suspects were captured on surveillance camera. Police tell News 4 that the man targeted older women as they shopped. When they were not paying attention, he took their wallets from their purse. Authorities say he then went to the Sam’s Club location on Lemay Ferry and used stolen debit and credit cards to buy gift cards.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis man sentenced to 6 years in prison, caught three times with drugs, guns

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis man will serve time for being caught with drugs and guns three times. Statements show Carlos Bell admitting to being caught twice with a gun and three times with fentanyl or marijuana in a three-month period. On Sept. 8, 2020, police arrested him and found drugs and a loaded gun with a large capacity magazine on the front seat of his car.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Telegraph

Holloway indicted in death of Dodd, unborn child

EDWARDSVILLE - A Madison County grand jury indicted an Alton man in murder of a pregnant woman who was found decapitated by her mother. Deundrea S. Holloway, 22, of Alton, was indicted June 30 on two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of intentional homicide of an unborn child, all Class M felonies; dismembering a human body, a Class X felony; offenses relating to motor vehicles, a Class 2 felony; and concealment of a homicidal death, a Class 3 felony.
ALTON, IL
wgel.com

Fatal Plane Crash In Madison County Saturday

Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal plane crash that occurred Saturday on Keck Road in Madison County, just west of Illinois Rt. 4, near St. Jacob. ISP reports the aircraft took off from the St. Louis Metro East Airport and, for unknown reasons, lost altitude and crashed on Keck Road around 11:39 AM Saturday.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

Robbery spree lands Sangamon County man 12-year prison term

PEORIA — A Sangamon County man who pleaded guilty in January to federal charges in connection with a string of robberies at banks and convenience stores in Central Illinois in spring 2021, including the robbery of the Village Pantry in Paxton, was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years in federal prison.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL

Community Policy