Rural Roodhouse Man Arrested For Breaking Into Home Armed With a Buck Knife

EDWARDSVILLE - A Cottage Hills man faces multiple drug- and weapons-related charges filed Wednesday by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office.
William C. Forbes, 63, of Cottage Hills, was charged June 29 with armed violence, unlawful possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and unlawful possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, all Class X felonies unlawful possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, a Class 1 felony; two counts of unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, both Class 3 felonies; and escape, a Class 3 felony.
