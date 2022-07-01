ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bobby Burns: Happy Fourth, Washington is going home

By Bobby Burns
 2 days ago

I have a few items to write about today if for any other reason it is the anniversary weekend of the founding of our great nation.

My wife and I recently had the opportunity to visit Durham along with my stepmom to see “Hamilton” at the performing arts center. My oldest daughter, who lives in Durham, did not go with us but was an excellent host before and after the show.

My youngest daughter, who lives in Carrboro, introduced me to the hit Broadway musical in 2016. We listened to it daily when I drove her to D.H Conley High School and other places. Sadly, she could not be with us because she is a server at Spotted Dog. Tips are greatly appreciated.

So, Crystal, Connie and I went to DPAC, a top-notch facility, after a great dinner and drinks atop a historically preserved vintage inn downtown. Too bad we don’t have an arts center here in Greenville. My friend Rudy Alexander, namesake of the S. Rudolph Alexander Performing Arts Series, would like it if we did.

Anyway, the scene that brought me to tears most was George Washington’s farewell address. Washington in real life warned about the divisions that political parties create, extolled the virtues of unity among the states and stressed the importance of a peaceful transition of power.

He wanted to teach us how to say goodbye, in the words of Hamilton’s creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Miranda had to leave a lot out about the great Virginian’s love letter to the country but he captured a good part of its spirit, in my opinion. Quoting from the actual text, set to a beat, the performer playing the Father of our Country says:

“Though in reviewing the incidents of my administration I am unconscious of intentional error, I am nevertheless too sensible of my defects not to think it probable that I may have committed many errors.”

My man. Gotta love the humility.

“I shall also carry with me the hope that my country will view them with indulgence, and that after 45 years of my life dedicated to its service with an upright zeal, the faults of incompetent abilities will be consigned to oblivion as I myself must soon be to the mansions of rest.

“I anticipate with pleasing expectation that retreat in which I promise myself to realize the sweet enjoyment of partaking, in the midst of my fellow citizens, the benign influence of good laws under a free government, the ever-favorite object of my heart and the happy reward, as I trust of our mutual cares, labors, and dangers.”

George Washington was going home.

Statesmen have emerged since Washington for sure. Dwight Eisenhower, another great general who in his farewell warned us of the dangers of the military-industrial complex, comes to mind for me.

And on the July 4 weekend, we cannot forget Abraham Lincoln, whose most famous address was delivered after that horrendous battle in which so many North Carolinians died July 1-3, 1863, in Pennsylvania. (Please read CB Dilworth’s excellent letter published today.)

I think we might be better off if our leaders today did more to measure their words like these men did.

This brings me finally to Dr. Ledyard Ross, a great man in our community who died this week. I did not know him personally but I was a volunteer with the Boys & Girls Clubs when he gave part of his fortune to build a facility in Ayden, and I have received great care at Ledyard E. Ross Hall, which houses ECU’s School of Dental Medicine.

I know he gave quietly, consistently and generously. I was told he provided excellent service for his community and I really liked seeing his picture as a bright, vibrant young man in his obituary in Thursday’s paper. Godspeed Ledyard Ross, we need more people like you.

