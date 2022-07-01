ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

Decatur police: $60,000 in pot found during traffic stop

By Josh Rayburn
WAAY-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Decatur man was arrested Wednesday after police say they found him with a large quantity of marijuana. Agents with the...

www.waaytv.com

WAFF

Portion of I-65 blocked by law enforcement for a serious threat

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Update: I-65 is now open in both direction and there’s no longer any traffic,. For about 90 minutes Sunday night, portions of I-65 were blocked in both directions just south of the Tennessee River Bridge. Bomb Squad, ALEA, Morgan and Limestone County Sheriff Deputies, Priceville and Decatur Police Departments investigated a serious threat.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Tuscumbia woman arrested after shooting boyfriend in the leg

The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Tuscumbia woman who investigators say shot her boyfriend in the leg. It happened early Sunday morning after Russellville Police advised the sheriff's office a gunshot wound victim had been checked into Russellville Hospital. The victim, identified as Sylvester Talentino, was later brought...
TUSCUMBIA, AL
WAFF

Four-year-old shot and killed on Seminole Drive in Huntsville

The Huntsville Police Department says that the shooting was fatal for a four-year-old child. HPD is investigating the shooting. According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect that made threats involving explosives is in custody. Pastors on church security. Updated: 2 hours ago. WAFF 48's Jasmyn Cornell reporting.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

‘Small child’ shot on Seminole Drive in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Around 9:45 a.m. Sunday morning, Huntsville Police received a call regarding a shooting on Seminole Drive. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI) a child was shot. HEMSI transported the child to Huntsville Hospital Emergency and Trauma Services. Webster said that the child...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Lauderdale Co. Drug Task Force: Florence hotel heroin dealer arrested

Authorities have arrested a man they say was selling heroin from a Florence hotel room. Bradley Lenard Burt was arrested June 21, according to the Lauderdale County Drug Task Force. When he left the hotel, Colbert County Drug Task Force agents arrested in for outstanding warrants in that county. The...
FLORENCE, AL
WAAY-TV

1 arrested in Hartselle shooting that injured juvenile

A juvenile has been arrested on multiple charges after a shooting in Hartselle that injured another juvenile. Hartselle Police said the arrested juvenile was charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle and second-degree assault. The shooting happened June 23 at the intersection of Crestline and Frost streets. The victim was...
HARTSELLE, AL
WAFF

Driver entrapped in pickup truck for over 30 minutes after Harvest crash

According to Town Creek Police, there were children on the scene of the murder-suicide. According to Town Creek Police, there were children at the scene of the killing, they escaped safely. Transgender laws take effect in schools. Updated: 6 hours ago. The new transgender laws are among the 63 laws...
HARVEST, AL
WHNT-TV

Juvenile charged in Hartselle shooting

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Hartselle Police have charged a person in connection with a June shooting. According to police, one juvenile was injured when somebody shot into the vehicle they were in on June 23. That juvenile was treated for their injuries, described as minor, and released. A second...
HARTSELLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and incidents reported July 1, 2022

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported July 1, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office No incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police Department Incidents June 24 theft of property – 4th; Dollar General; Hwy 278W; general merchandise; $11 June 27 theft of property – 4th; person; Main Ave. NE; miscellaneous; $30counterfeit $100; State of Alabama; Cherokee Ave. SW June 28 theft of property – 4th; person; Airpods; $185theft of property – 4th; joysticks and D20’s; 4th St. SW; cards; $135 June 30 theft of property – 1st degree; Home 2 Suites; Hwy 157; lumber; $8,000 Arrests June 30 Checkon, William E; 79 public intoxicationresisting arrest Holcomb, Harley S; 23 theft of property – 4th degree Hanceville Police Department Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
CULLMAN, AL
AL.com

North Alabama woman charged with homicide after authorities say her meth use led to stillborn baby

A pregnant north Alabama woman was charged with homicide after authorities say she used meth throughout her pregnancy and delivered a stillborn baby. The Morgan County Department of Human Resources contacted the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office after 20-year-old Faith Victoria Kemp delivered a stillborn child 38 weeks into her pregnancy at Madison Hospital on May 13, authorities said Thursday.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL

