SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Visitors to the South Dakota Veterans Cemetery won’t be able to access the cemetery from the Slip Up Creek Road and 477th Avenue. The South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs says the road is under construction for paving. All traffic going to the cemetery will need to reach 477th Ave by coming in from the north off 258th Street. The Department of Veterans Affairs received funding for paving during the 2021 and 2022 legislative sessions.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO