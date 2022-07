I think the most conservative justices dislike much of modern American law and are actively changing it. They aren’t going to let precedent get in their way. — Professor Douglas Laycock of the University of Virginia Law School, commenting in an interview with Reuters on the likelihood that the conservative justices of the Supreme Court, with their new 6-3 majority, will continue to overturn and possibly even ignore existing precedent to make our laws to conform with their vision for the country.

