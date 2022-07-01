Gene Simmons Says Kiss’ Retirement Is a Matter of ‘Self-Respect’

Kiss is one of the most successful classic rock acts of all time. So fans are understandably less than excited about the prospect of the iconic bands calling it quits. Band member Gene Simmons never shies away from speaking his mind. Now Simmons is getting frank about what the future holds for the band. And retirement is indeed in the cards for Kiss.

Gene Simmons of Kiss | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Kiss released its first studio album in 1974

Over the course of its existence, Kiss has released 20 albums. But the band’s career started in 1974 with its self-titled debut studio album. A couple of years later, Kiss landed its first top 10 hit with “ Detroit Rock City ” off of the 1976 album, Destroyer . Throughout the rest of the 1970s and 1980s, many other hits followed, such as “Calling Dr. Love” and “I Was Made for Lovin’ You.”

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/cgbJo5fuFMo?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

RELATED: What Is Gene Simmons’ Real Name, and Why Did the Kiss Singer Change It?

Over the years, half the original line-up – guitarist Ace Frehley and drummer Peter Criss – exited the group. Both eventually rejoined for brief stints in the late 1990s and early 2000s. But Simmons and his co-lead singer Paul Stanley have remained with Kiss from its inception. The band’s most recent studio album is 2012’s Monster , and it will likely be their last, according to Simmons.

Gene Simmons confirmed Kiss will end soon

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/jb8NRmviscw?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen title="Gene Simmons: "Who wants to appeal to everybody?"">

In June 2022, Simmons told Planet Rock that the end of Kiss has “been coming up for a few years now.” Especially as the band’s run approaches 50 years, the legendary rocker believes the band “has got to end sometime” and now is a good point to do so.

“Everything comes down to pride,” Simmons said.

“Have enough self-respect to know when to leave with dignity because you love the fans, and you appreciate – it’s too soft of a word. We’re forever grateful for this astonishing journey because without the fans we wouldn’t be here. … Quit while you still have something that resembles people’s pre-conceived notion of you.”

When will Kiss perform its last concert?

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ZhIsAZO5gl0?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

Although the exact date of Kiss’ final concert is unclear, the end is drawing ever nearer. The band already confirmed that fall 2022 will be their final time performing on board the Kiss Kruise, according to Blabbermouth . And the End of the Road tour is being prominently billed as “the final tour ever.”

The End of the Road tour was announced in 2018 and delayed largely by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. At the moment, dates are announced through October 2022. Additional dates are expected, but Stanley told Ultimate Classic Rock the band will likely play its final show in “early 2023.” Until then, fans can keep on rocking and rolling all night and partying every day they have left until that final Kiss show.

RELATED: Kiss’ Gene Simmons Thinks These Artists Don’t Belong in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame