Safety advice for kids handling fireworks

KATC News
 2 days ago
Fireworks are in season this year and individuals of all ages are ready to go out and enjoy the firework displays put on by your city or organization.

Many will be heading out into the yard to celebrate their independence; But what to do about children-related incidents involving fireworks. Dr. Joey Barrios, Medical Director of the burn center at our Lady of Lourdes, mentions how most of their patients are during the fourth of July and New Years' holidays.

Most children receive injuries surrounding their hands and fingers, so Dr. Barrios gives safety tips on how to keep your child safe and out of harm's way.

