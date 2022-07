NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A 10-year-old girl died while tubing on a Tennessee waterway during the Fourth of July holiday weekend, authorities said. The girl was on a tube being pulled by a pontoon boat on the Tennessee River in Decatur County on Saturday evening when the boat's outward motor hit the tube and the girl, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said in a news release Monday.

