My nomination for the World’s Bravest Man this week goes to an Indonesian man named Usman (Indonesians frequently go by a single name, sort of like Superman), who captured a 14.1-foot crocodile on the island of Sulawesei using nothing more than a rope. “If we had left it, it would have come onto land and we wouldn’t have been able to go into the rice fields,” he told NSBB News.

ANIMALS ・ 24 MINUTES AGO