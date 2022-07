BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Kicking off the first weekend of July with typical summertime weather: hot, muggy, and pop-up storms around. Our First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar shows the bulk of rain this evening across the southern half of the state, but a few hit-or-miss storms have managed to fire up across central Alabama. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible through sunset with any activity waning overnight. Temperatures will fall into the 70s for Sunday morning with some patchy fog possible.

