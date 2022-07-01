ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendon, MO

2 conductors file lawsuit in deadly derailment crash

By Addi Weakley
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ykQda_0gSVDrVK00

Two train conductors have filed a lawsuit in Monday’s deadly train derailment near Mendon, Missouri.

The defendants are listed as BNSF Railway Company, MS Contracting, LLC, Michael Sattman, MS Contracting’s chief operating officer, and the National Railroad Passenger Corporation, more widely known as Amtrak.

Plaintiffs Brian Marra and Christopher Marzullo were “violently thrown within the derailed Amtrak train and sustained serious injuries,” according to the suit.

The pair states in the suit BNSF was negligent in ignoring previous safety complaints and “owed a duty of responsible care to employees of Amtrak."

Concerns include failure to adequately inspect the crossing, failure to implement crossing safety improvements and failure to adequately warn Amtrak and its crews and passengers about the known safety hazards. In total, 15 examples of neglect are listed.

Billy Barton II, the dump truck driver who was killed in the crash, worked for MS Contracting and Michael Sattman.

Eleven ways in which MS Contracting and Sattman were negligent are listed in the suit including failure to operate the dump truck with reasonable care, failure to yield the right-of-way to an oncoming train, failure to adequately train and supervise the driver (Barton) and violating Missouri statutes.

Against Amtrak, the pair claims their injuries were caused in part due to Amtrak’s failure to provide a reasonably safe place to work and failure to warn plaintiffs of the approaching dangerous conditions of the crossing. Eight acts of neglect are included.

Marra claims to have sustained injuries to his neck, head, back, legs and left arm. Along with physical pain, he mentions emotional distress.

The suit mentions Marra has lost wages and benefits due to the damage, incurring medical expenses while expecting to incur more in the future.

Marzullo is listed in the suit as having sustained injuries to his head, neck, back and torso in addition to experiencing emotional distress.

He too lost wages and benefits along with incurring medical expenses, with reasonable certainty more will come in the future, as a direct result of the neglect.

Marra and Marzullo’s attorney Jerry Schlichter summed up their suit as coming forth because “all of this suffering, and the losses, could have been avoided if the railroads had simply acted upon what the local people were telling them over and over was needed to avoid such a tragedy.”

Thursday, the widow of Barton filed a wrongful death lawsuit naming a BNSF supervisor.

MORE COVERAGE

RELATED | Deadly Amtrak crash pressures MoDOT to address railroad crossing
RELATED | Widow of dump truck driver killed in train derailment files wrongful death lawsuit
RELATED | Mid-Missouri hospitals treat dozens in Amtrak train derailment
RELATED | Farmer: Community had been working to improve railroad crossing
RELATED | Crossing of Amtrak derailment on Missouri list for improvements
RELATED | MoDOT won't specify why Amtrak crash site crossing was on improvement list
RELATED | Only 1 passenger train uses tracks near Mendon, Missouri
RELATED | Passenger recalls train derailment: ‘Can’t believe this is actually happening’
RELATED | Honeymooners recall experience of Amtrak train derailment
RELATED | Passengers process moments after Amtrak train derailed near Mendon, Missouri
RELATED | Mendon community helps Amtrak train passengers after derailment
RELATED | Olathe woman's mother, aunt killed in Amtrak crash in Mendon
RELATED | NTSB examining black box, other data from Amtrak derailment
RELATED | NTSB's visit to Mendon shines light on passive crossings in Missouri

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
City
Mendon, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
kttn.com

Two injured in crash on Highway 210

Residents of Braymer and Lee’s Summit were hurt Saturday afternoon in a collision involving a sports utility vehicle and a car south of liberty. Both occupants hurt were in the car. The driver, 26-year-old Bethany Milligan of Braymer, and a passenger in the car, 26-year-old Christian Seccio of Lee’s Summit, were taken to North Kansas City Hospital with minor injuries.
BRAYMER, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Railroads#Derailment#Amtrak Train#Bnsf Railway Company
FOX2Now

Four victims in Missouri Amtrak train crash identified

MENDON, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the four victims who died in the Amtrak train crash and derailment near Mendon, Missouri. The highway patrol said Kim Holsapple, 56, and Rochelle Cook, 57, of De Soto, Kansas, were killed Monday. A GoFundMe page for their family says the two were sisters. The two passengers were pronounced deceased at the scene.
MENDON, MO
kttn.com

Two from Atlanta community injured in crash on Highway 63

Two Macon County residents were hurt Friday afternoon when a sports utility vehicle traveled into the path of a car on Highway 63. Two passengers in the car, 28-year-old Theresa Licht and 23-year-old Justice Licht, both of Atlanta, were taken to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville. Injuries were moderate for Theresa and minor for Justice Licht. The driver of the car, 51-year-old Randy Licht of Macon, and the driver of the sports utility vehicle, 64-year-old Brenda Dawson of Bevier, were not reported hurt.
MACON COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NTSB
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man hurt after rollover UTV crash in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Hardin, Missouri man was hurt Thursday night after a rollover UTV crash in Benton County. The crash happened west of Warsaw, Missouri around 9:35 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said the UTV driven by 39-year-old Gerald M. Messer rolled over while going down a hill. Messer The post Man hurt after rollover UTV crash in Benton County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Rocheport bridge will continue to honor fallen Marine

Every year, more than 12.5 million vehicles travel over the I-70 bridge at Rocheport — now surrounded by towering cranes and bustling construction workers. Officially known as the Lance Corporal Leon Deraps I-70 Missouri River Bridge, the signage that informs motorists who the bridge is named for has been temporarily removed due to the ongoing construction.
ROCHEPORT, MO
kmmo.com

MODOT CLOSING ROUTE P IN CHARITON COUNTY

Local crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) plan to close Chariton County Route P on Tuesday, July 5, for culvert replacements. There will be two separate closures, as follows:. · 8 to 11 a.m. from Mennefee Road to Decoy Street. · 11 a.m to 4 p.m. from...
CHARITON COUNTY, MO
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
30K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy