NATICK – Natick Police announced the sudden death of one of their own. “We are mourning the sudden loss of recently Retired Sergeant Brett Conaway. Sergeant Conaway was a treasured husband, father, son and friend to so many. He lived a life in service to his beloved country as a Colonel in the Army National Guard and to his treasured hometown of Natick as a member of our Natick Police family,” wrote Natick Police this morning, July 1, on social media.

NATICK, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO