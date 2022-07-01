ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, CO

114 pounds of pure fentanyl powder discovered in vehicle on I-70

By CBSColorado.com Staff
CBS Denver
 2 days ago

Last month troopers with the Colorado State Patrol made what they believe is the biggest fentanyl bust on a highway in the United States. 114 pounds of pure fentanyl powder was recovered.

It happened on June 20 on Interstate 70 near Georgetown.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, the amount recovered by authorities is enough to kill more than 25 million people if it were ingested.

The driver was pulled over on June 6. So far the details surrounding who might have been arrested haven't been revealed.

Mckeon Charles Sr.
14h ago

The driver was arrested, processed and released under Leftardia's bail reform laws...... He promised he would be back for court.....😂

Lstnpryr
12h ago

Why hide the identity? gonna get him or her to turn lol its a miracle the back up car didn't get involved ain't no mule gonna go on that ride alone. Definitely terrorists situation.

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
