McKinley Phillips found guilty of murdering wife, sentenced to life in prison

Mid-morning headlines from July 1, 2022 01:33

STILLWATER, Minn. -- A Woodbury man has been found guilty of the 2021 murder of his wife and was sentenced to life in prison, the Washington County Attorney's Office announced Friday morning.

McKinley Phillips, 40, is guilty of first-degree murder and second-degree murder in connection to the death of his wife, Shavon Phillips.

Officers from the Woodbury Public Safety department discovered Shavon Phillips' body in the basement of their Woodbury home after receiving a call from a woman reporting to be McKinley Phillips' mother, according to the complaint.

The woman told police her son had confessed he killed his wife and left her body in their house with their six children. McKinley Phillips left the home after the stabbing and was located by law enforcement near Tomah, Wis. the next day.

Five victim impact statements were read before McKinley Phillips' sentencing, including statements from three of Shavon Phillips' children.

McKinley Phillips declined to make a statement.