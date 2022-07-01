ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Family of Iowa boy killed in Adventureland accident sues park

By DAVID PITT Associated Press
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P6PKR_0gSVCwxA00

The family of an 11-year-old boy who died on a water ride at an Iowa amusement park a year ago filed a wrongful death lawsuit in state court Thursday, alleging the park failed to properly maintain and repair its rides.

David and Sabrina Jaramillo, of Cedar Rapids and three of their children David Jaramillo Jr., August Jaramillo and Nyla Pettie filed the lawsuit against Aventureland Park in the Des Moines suburb of Altoona.

They and 11-year-old Michael Jaramillo were on the Raging River ride at the park on July 3, 2021, when the raft carrying all six family members flipped, trapping them beneath the water.

Michael Jaramillo drowned and other family members were injured.

The lawsuit alleges Adventureland failed for years to properly maintain and repair its rides, including the Raging River. The lawsuit claims the park continued to operate on the day of the accident despite reports of serious problems.

They seek unspecified monetary damages for negligence against the company that owned the park, Adventure Lands of America, its former CEO Michael Krantz and three managers.

Krantz is a member of the local family that owned the company that operated Adventureland since the 1970s. They sold the park and other affiliated assets late last year to Palace Entertainment, a subsidiary of Parques Reunidos, an international amusement park company based in Spain.

Court documents say Adventure Land is vicariously responsible for the actions of the men.

"All actions or failures to act by the stated officers and managers occurred during their employment by Adventure Land, and within the scope of their employment," it says.

Guy R. Cook, the lawyer representing the defendants, said safety has always been the top priority for the amusement park.

"Sadly, the tragic accident was the result of a number of extraordinarily unusual factors coming together. The claims of lawsuit will be specifically addressed in future court filings," he said.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 0

Related
theperrynews.com

Des Moines bicyclist killed by Urbandale drunk driver Friday

A bicyclist died Friday night in West Des Moines after he was struck by a motorist who blew a .363 for breath alcohol content. Brian James Kirkman, 42, of 3808 79th St., Urbandale, was charged with homicide by vehicle-OWI and second-offense OWI. The 57-year-old male bicyclist from Des Moines “was...
URBANDALE, IA
WHO 13

Police ask for help locating missing Des Moines man

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing Des Moines man. Walter Leroy Maples, 64, went missing from his home in the 6700 block of SE 3rd Street on Saturday. Maples was last seen wearing a black sweat shirt and blue jeans. He is approximately […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Marshalltown Fire Department battles garage fire on Saturday night

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — The Marshalltown Fire Department spent Saturday night battling a garage fire. It happened around 11 p.m. near the intersection of North 4th Avenue and Swayze Street. A passerby noticed smoke coming from the garage and notified the homeowner. Everyone made it out safely. The homeowner says...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Crime & Safety
Altoona, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Cedar Rapids, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
City
Altoona, IA
WHO 13

2 arrested in Des Moines woman’s June murder

DES MOINES, Iowa – Two people are now charged with murder in the June shooting death of a Des Moines woman. Rashawn Evans of Altoona and Lyzaiah Treadwell of Des Moines, both 21, are charged with first-degree murder in the death of 21-year-old Elizabeth Arzola, according to the Des Moines Police Department. They were booked […]
DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

Man Takes His Own Life at Lake Red Rock

Knoxville Fire and Rescue, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the Medical Examiner, and possibly other agencies were called to the Whitebreast Boat Ramp on the southern shore of Lake Red Rock at approximately 10:20 this morning to a report of a person with a gunshot wound. Authorities tell KNIA/KRLS News a man took his own life. No additional information has been released.
KNOXVILLE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amusement Park#Adventureland#Aventureland Park#Palace Entertainment
WHO 13

Goodguys car show rode into the metro this weekend

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Goodguys Heartland Nationals car show celebrated hot rods and classic cars in Iowa this weekend, but that’s not all that they celebrated this year. It’s been an Independence Day weekend tradition for over 30 years and for the first time they have expanded the year of cars able to be […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Police: Des Moines woman helped scam elderly woman out of almost $3,000

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines woman faces dependent adult abuse charges after police say she scammed an elderly victim out of money. Court records show Keisha Harvey would get checks from the victim, cash the checks and then buy gift cards for a scammer. Records say Harvey also took some of the money for herself.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Des Moines motorcycle crash leaves one dead

DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcycle crash in Des Moines Friday evening resulted in the death of one individual. The Des Moines Police Department and the Des Moines Fire Department responded to reports of a crash at approximately 5:39 p.m. at the intersection of 2nd Avenue and Douglas Avenue. An adult male motorcyclist experienced serious […]
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

6 Year-Old & 50-Year-Old Killed in Southern Iowa Accidents

Wednesday was a tragic day in southern Iowa. Two people were killed in the extreme southern part of the state in separate incidents. The first accident happened Wednesday afternoon at approximately 1 p.m. in rural Appanoose County. According to an accident report from the Iowa State Patrol, Roberta Leffler was...
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Spain
KCRG.com

Officials release more details in Buchanan County crash that injured 4

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials in Buchanan County have released more information about a crash that took place on Monday evening. At around 7:45 p.m. on June 27, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash in the 2600 block of Brandon Diagonal Boulevard, located south of Independence. Deputies believe, following an investigation, that a 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix that was traveling southbound lost control, spinning sideways and colliding with a northbound 2021 Can-Am Defender all-terrain vehicle. Both vehicles ended up on the side of the road with significant damage, with the ATV on its side.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

New Iowa law limits city, county restrictions on fireworks

DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s that time of year again when people want to celebrate the holiday weekend with fireworks. While some will go to watch displays, others want to create the displays themselves by buying fireworks. “Growing up in a rural community, it just seems like you gotta get some fireworks no matter what,” […]
IOWA STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Corn tar spot confirmed in central Iowa

The corn disease tar spot has been confirmed in central Iowa. Iowa State University Extension plant pathologist Alison Robertson says the detection occurred June 29th in a seed company plot in Marshall County. “And it was confirmed in an industry plant disease clinic on the morning of the 30th.”. She...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Motorcycle crash north of Raymond hurts one

RAYMOND, Iowa (KCRG) - A motorcycle driver was hurt when they crashed on Saturday morning, according to officials. At around 10:54 a.m., the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash near the corner of Independence Avenue and Raymond Road, located north of Raymond. Deputies believe that the operator of a 2005 Harley Davidson was traveling southbound on Raymond Road and lost control, leading to the crash.
RAYMOND, IA
wfxrtv.com

6-year-old dies after hit by front-end loader in Iowa

DECATUR COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) – A six-year-old child died Wednesday night after being hit by a front-end loader in southern Iowa. According to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, it happened at approximately 6:52 p.m. in the 22000 block of Lineville Road. Justin Miller, 41 of Leon,...
DECATUR COUNTY, IA
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy