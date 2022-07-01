ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Expanded roster rule means crowded clubhouse, playing time challenges for Tides

By David Hall, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RjPlQ_0gSVCo8a00
Norfolk Tides manager Buck Britton congratulates Jacob Nottingham as he heads home after hitting a three-run homer on May 29. Britton has effectively juggled a bigger roster this season, his players say. Jason Hirschfeld / The/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

In the middle of the home clubhouse at Harbor Park sits a freestanding locker that the Norfolk Tides’ front office staff had to lug out of an auxiliary locker room in the stadium’s bowels.

The clubhouse, though roomy by minor league standards, could no longer comfortably hold the team in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and new rules governing the size of rosters in the minors.

In short, for the Baltimore Orioles’ top affiliate, it’s crowded.

As of Friday, the Tides had 32 available active players and another nine who were inactive. Of the inactive players, who are either injured or on the club’s development list, several remain in town and in need of clubhouse space.

A new rule enacted before the 2021 season raised the roster size from 25 to as many as 33, with 26 active for a given game. The change presents two challenges for Norfolk’s field staff: finding sufficient at-bats and innings for the players, and finding them room to get dressed.

“The AB part of it, I think, has been OK,” said first-year manager Buck Britton. “We’ve been able to get guys in there a couple days a week.

“There’s guys that throw once a week. It’s a challenge, for sure.”

The Orioles provide Britton with a “player matrix” designed to, among other things, ensure that priority prospects get ample reps.

The Tides had 18 pitchers on Friday’s roster, with some of them pitching as tandems.

Britton’s juggling of the roster has been effective.

“I feel like Buck does a great job getting everybody in,” said Gunnar Henderson, one of seven infielders splitting time at four positions. “I feel like everybody’s got a pretty good amount of at-bats, so I think everybody’s pretty happy so far. I don’t think anybody’s had any complaints.’

Jordan Westburg, who has played every infield position but first base since his promotion from Double-A Bowie last month, said he enjoys the variety.

It has a secondary effect: When Westburg’s playing second base instead of shortstop, it frees up a spot for someone else.

“I embrace it,” Westburg, 23, said. “I want to be a versatile player. If that means playing second, short, third or whatever position that I end up playing during my career, so be it. I’m just going to embrace that.

“If it means I’m going to be in the lineup every single night, that’s only going to make me more valuable.”

The Orioles aren’t blind to Britton’s challenge. Just last week, the organization traded infielder Patrick Dorrian to the Milwaukee Brewers for cash considerations. The move is believed to be the result of the ample infield depth at the upper levels of the farm system.

This season’s crowded clubhouse is hardly unprecedented. In fact, it was worse in 2021.

Last season, because of social distancing conventions, players weren’t allowed to locker immediately adjacent to each other. That meant the Tides had to purchase a few dozen standalone lockers that had players getting dressed in a long hallway that leads to the home clubhouse.

The smaller quarters in the visiting clubhouse meant that some players on that side dressed in auxiliary locker rooms that were used when high school football games were played at the stadium years ago.

The extra real estate was something factored in by late Tides executive Dave Rosenfield, who guided the architecture firm HOK when it built Harbor Park in the early 1990s.

“Thirty years ago, this park was built in a manner that I think Rosey was cognizant of player spaces and didn’t cheap out on what the visiting team would have to deal with,” Tides GM Joe Gregory said.

“Luckily, when Rosey was designing this ballpark, he designed a lot of extra room.”

With social distancing no longer mandated, the players have been squeezed back into a space originally intended for a smaller roster.

“It is crazy,” left-hander DL Hall said. “This is the most guys I’ve ever seen on a team.

“It’s definitely different to see this many guys, but hey, the more the merrier as long as we’re winning.”

For the front office, the bloated roster means finding living quarters for more people and making sure everyone has a seat on the plane for road trips.

That, Gregory said, is nothing compared to last season.

“Rosters vary and fluctuate over the years,” he said. “I don’t know if this is the most we’ve had, but obviously, after going through 2021, if you can get through that, you can get through anything.”

David Hall, david.hall@pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
baltimorefishbowl.com

Video of the Week: How to Pick Crabs

As families gather for Fourth of July weekend, a staple on many Maryland tables will of course be steamed crabs. Increased demand over the holiday weekend – combined with decreased supply from the crab population decline that has led Maryland to limit crabbing this summer – means consumers can expect higher prices for their favorite crustacean.
BALTIMORE, MD
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Virginia sweet corn flourishing despite recent blistering heat

VIRGINIA BEACH—Sweet corn season is here, and despite persistent dry, hot weather, Virginia farmers are expecting a plentiful harvest. “For a lot of people, there’s nothing better than fresh-picked sweet corn,” said Mike Cullipher, a Virginia Beach produce farmer. “Whether you’re making it for a meal in...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Norfolk, VA
13News Now

FRIDAY FLAVOR: O's Donuts Reopens in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — If you have lived in Hampton Roads for a few years, you're probably familiar with O's Donuts in Norfolk. Ally Amory's family owned the business. But 2020 impacted businesses all over, including O's. "During COVID, they just weren't sure what to do with O's. They knew...
NORFOLK, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Nottingham
Person
Homer
13newsnow.com

Rear admiral retires after nearly 35 years of Naval service

NORFOLK, Va. — It's a time-honored tradition in the military, as the mantle of command is passed from one leader to the next. In a change of command ceremony at Naval Station Norfolk, Rear Admiral Charles "Chip" Rock on Thursday said goodbye and passed the baton after four years at helm of the Navy's Mid-Atlantic Region.
NORFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Clubhouse#Norfolk Tides#The Norfolk Tides#The Baltimore Orioles#Orioles
northernvirginiamag.com

From a Classic Reuben to Shrimp Salad, These Delis Are Serving the Best Sandwiches in NoVA

Put down the lunchbox and turn to the experts for a sandwich that won’t disappoint. Lunch can feel like the most dull and tedious meal of the day, especially when you’re eating leftovers or the same homemade peanut butter and jelly day after day. If breakfast is the most important meal, and dinner is a communal family affair, what does that make lunch? Usually, the meal we rush through, skip, or scarf down a bland and forgettable dish. However, with these local sandwich shops, you can make your lunch break feel more like a pick up instead of a let down.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

New Laws Take Effect July 1 in DC, Maryland and Virginia

New laws go into effect in the D.C. area on Friday, July 1, 2022 related to minimum wage, alcohol, gas taxes and more. Here’s a rundown. New Law in Washington, D.C. Minimum Wage Increase: The minimum wage in D.C. will rise from $15.20 to $16.10 per hour for all workers, regardless of employer size. For tipped workers, such as servers, the base minimum wage will increase from $5.05 to $5.35 per hour. Employers of tipped workers must also pay the difference if an employee's tips and base minimum wage do not reach D.C.’s $16.10 minimum wage.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
peninsulachronicle.com

Chase Bank Announces Second Location In Greater Williamsburg

JAMES CITY-JP Morgan Chase is opening several new branches in Hampton Roads, including two in the Greater Williamsburg area. The national financial institution, one of the oldest in the country that first began in New York City in 1799, announced in May its intent to open ten new locations throughout the region. In Williamsburg, JP Morgan Chase plans to open a location in downtown Williamsburg. A second branch is slated for Monticello Avenue in James City County.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy