Good morning, friends of The Short List! It's John , and I hope your Fourth of July weekend is already off and running. Why not relax with some great reads from the USA TODAY Network?

🎇 First off: For many Americans, the Fourth of July means fireworks, parades, barbeques and red, white and blue gear. But here's the history behind Independence Day , why we celebrate it on July 4 ... and why fireworks became a thing.

💰More July 4th fun – shopping: Our friends at Reviewed have rounded up some of the best Fourth of July sales going on now at Amazon, Walmart, Lowe's and more . Best Buy is offering big savings on tech, appliances and more . Walmart is celebrating with great deals on TVs, pools, bikes and more . Most of the major chains will be open for business; check out our list of retailers and their store hours .

Here are more handy tips for enjoying the Fourth of July weekend.

• ✈️Flying for July 4th weekend? It's shaping up to be a bumpy ride

• 🐶How to keep your dog calm during fireworks

• ✨Products to help keep yourself calm if you suffer from PTSD or anxiety

• 🍲 10 red, white and blue foods that will make your July 4th party sparkle

• 🍔Ring in the holiday with these hot grill deals

• 🚗Car deals: How to outwit high prices, shortages

There are more awesome reads below.👇 Have a great Fourth of July!

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Your weekend must reads📰