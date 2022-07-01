Your weekend must reads📰

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Good morning, friends of The Short List! It's John , and I hope your Fourth of July weekend is already off and running. Why not relax with some great reads from the USA TODAY Network?

🎇 First off: For many Americans, the Fourth of July means fireworks, parades, barbeques and red, white and blue gear. But here's the history behind Independence Day , why we celebrate it on July 4 ... and why fireworks became a thing.

💰More July 4th fun – shopping: Our friends at Reviewed have rounded up some of the best Fourth of July sales going on now at Amazon, Walmart, Lowe's and more . Best Buy is offering big savings on tech, appliances and more . Walmart is celebrating with great deals on TVs, pools, bikes and more . Most of the major chains will be open for business; check out our list of retailers and their store hours .

Here are more handy tips for enjoying the Fourth of July weekend.

• ✈️Flying for July 4th weekend? It's shaping up to be a bumpy ride

• 🐶How to keep your dog calm during fireworks

• ✨Products to help keep yourself calm if you suffer from PTSD or anxiety

• 🍲 10 red, white and blue foods that will make your July 4th party sparkle

• 🍔Ring in the holiday with these hot grill deals

• 🚗Car deals: How to outwit high prices, shortages

There are more awesome reads below.👇 Have a great Fourth of July!

Pack up the blanket or chairs, gather the snacks and load up the kids! The 4th of July 🇺🇸 is here and that means FIREWORKS🎆!. Below is a guide to the local fireworks displays in our area. Be sure to check the weather and local town websites for the most up to date info.
When it comes to celebrating Independence Day, fireworks are as synonymous with the Fourth of July as hot dogs, parades, and apple pie. Fireworks on July 4th are a deep tradition in America, as small towns and big cities alike across the nation light off the celebratory explosives to commemorate the passage of the Declaration of Independence and our freedom from Britain.
Sam's Club announced that it would be offering annual memberships for just $8, but only for a limited time in celebration of the upcoming Independence Day holiday. The deal is only available from June 17 to June 26, the company said in its announcement on Thursday. The offer was first...
If you’re not already a member of Sam’s Club (or if it’s becoming increasingly difficult to glom onto your parents’ membership), then get ready for the deal of a lifetime — or at least the deal of the year. Sam’s Club $8 membership is back, but with as with all good things, it’ll also come to an end soon. So, listen up to find out how you can save more than 80% on a regular Sam’s Club membership and become the bulk-buying queen you always knew you were meant to be. Oh, and samples, you can’t forget about the samples. Here’s the deal with the majorly slashed Sam’s Club membership price that you can take advantage of in June 2022.
Great Wolf Lodge is here to save the day for any families whose vacation may be derailed by a canceled flight this Fourth of July weekend. Any families who have the misfortune of a canceled flight during the holiday weekend can head to social media in hopes to score a free night at the resort. Anyone who tweets at Great Wolf Lodge with proof of their canceled trip will be entered to receive a voucher for a free night at one of 18 Great Wolf Lodge resorts across the country.
You can check out our full events calendar here, but below are 5 awesome picks for events and activity ideas happening in and around Woodbridge this week!. Events are subject to change or cancellation. Please confirm events prior to attending. 4th of July Parade in Dumfries - Click title for...
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. While the 4th of July may be a great excuse to fire up the grill for a summer BBQ, it's also an excellent day to score the best deals on patio furniture, home appliances and even toys for kids who are "so bored." Today, Target's 4th of July sale has anything and everything you want to buy at majorly discounted prices, so you'll be ready to keep celebrating all summer long.
The 4th of July can be one of the best times of the year. However, if you're not careful it can very quickly turn into the worst day, not just of the year, but of your life. If you're going to be lighting off fireworks, instead of watching a show put on by professionals, you have got to be careful. For your safety and the safety of those around you, please make sure you know what you are doing before lighting them off.
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper. (Available to play digitally at puzzles.usatoday.com.) Los Angeles Times crossword. Today’s crossword (McMeel) Daily Commuter crossword. SUDOKU. JUMBLE. Jumbles: KIOSK CLONE MODEST GYRATE. Answer: The number...
