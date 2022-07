Press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. Guided Bird Walks: Wednesday, July 6th at 8 and 8:30 a.m. Join experts from Montana WILD and Birds and Beasleys for a guided bird walk around Spring Meadow Lake. We will observe and identify many species that call the lake home during the summer months. 8 a.m. will be a more adult focused walk, while the 8:30 a.m. walk will be more family oriented. Call or email to register: 406-444-9941 or jeanne.connolly@mt.gov.

MONTANA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO