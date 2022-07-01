ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Cold showers could help obese people lose weight, study finds

By Will Barker
 2 days ago
COLD showers could help obese people lose weight, a study suggests.

Research found being in 4C temperatures improves metabolism — meaning TV Iceman Wim Hof, 63, may be on to something with his extreme dips.

Researchers fed mice a high-fat Western diet.

Some of the overweight rodents were exposed to around 4C while others were kept at a temperature where the body does not need to produce heat.

The boffins found being in the cold helped obesity-induced inflammation and imporoved the body’s use of blood glucose reducing blood sugar.

The mice’s weight dropped compared to those not in the cold.

The Boston, US, study was published in Nature Metabolism journal.

Prof Yu-Hua Tseng said: “Cold exposure reduced inflammation and improved metabolism in obesity.”

Comments / 17

Sue garb
2d ago

That's Great, They Won't Stop Eating... and Now You Want Them to Take Cold 🥶🥶 Showers.. I'm Sure They'll Jump Right in...

Reply(1)
9
Bree O` Flynn
1d ago

I shower in hot water but rinse in cold as hot opens your pores to clean cold closes them

Reply
8
 

