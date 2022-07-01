ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Melissa Gilbert ‘aching’ for late ‘Little House on the Prairie’ co-star Michael Landon on anniversary of his death

By Jami Ganz, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 2 days ago

Time doesn’t heal every wound.

Melissa Gilbert in an essay Friday for Pancreatic Cancer Action Network paid tribute to her “Little House on the Prairie” co-star Michael Landon on the anniversary of his 1991 death from pancreatic cancer.

“Today is the 31st anniversary of the death of one of the most influential people in my life and I am so, so sad,” began Gilbert, 58, who starred on the show as Laura Ingalls Wilder, daughter of Landon’s Charles Ingalls, on the NBC series set in 19th-century America. The show aired from 1974 to 1983.

“You would think that I would have been feeling this kind of sadness last year, on the 30th anniversary,” said Gilbert. “Grief and loss don’t care about landmark numbers. In my experience they creep up and hit you when you least expect it.”

On this year’s anniversary, said Gilbert, she’s “missing my mentor, my acting partner, my favorite director, father figure, friend and boss.

“Today I am missing Michael Landon,” she continued. “So much so, I can feel it in my chest, in my heart. I am aching for him.”

She noted that others are likely experiencing the same in remembrance of Landon, “especially now, because it seems like the world is on fire. I know Mike’s voice and talent would have brought us all comfort during these difficult times.”

That, Gilbert said, would have been accomplished through the would-be work of Landon, who she noted “believed, first and foremost in the power of love, tolerance, compassion and understanding” and was “a fierce warrior for human rights.”

“Mike was also a husband, brother, father, grandfather and friend when he died those 31 years ago. His death left an enormous hole in the lives of those of us who knew him personally as well those who simply admired his work,” said Gilbert. “Pancreatic cancer has taken the lives of so many. ... It took away one of the most important people in my life. A man I will grieve for every day.”

Gilbert implored those reading the essay to donate to PanCAN in honor of Landon to “help end this disease and its horrid, indiscriminate destruction today.”

Queens-born Landon, whose role on the show landed him a Golden Globes nomination in 1979, was just 54 when he died on July 1, 1991.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

58-Year-Old Melissa Gilbert Talks About Giving Up Botox

Melissa Gilbert, best known for playing a young Laura Ingalls on Little House on the Prairie, is now 58 years old. Years ago, Melissa was still in Hollywood and like many actors, trying to keep up a youthful image with Botox and other procedures. She said that her wake-up call was when she saw a photo of herself that she didn’t even recognize.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Outsider.com

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Melissa Gilbert Wishes Husband Tim Busfield Happy Birthday in Sweet Post

Melissa Gilbert of Little House on the Prairie took time out of her day to wish her husband Tim Busfield a very happy birthday. The actress and Busfield, who is both an actor and director, have been married since 2013. While classic TV fans know her from playing Laura Ingalls, others will remember him from Thirtysomething and The West Wing. Yes, he also played a significant role in the Kevin Costner film Field of Dreams. Let’s take a look and see what Gilbert is saying to her husband.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Charlie Sheen & Denise Richards' Daughter Lola, 17, Was Behind The Wheel During Scary Car Crash — Details

A close call. Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards are thanking their lucky stars after daughter Lola was involved in a car accident on Tuesday, June 28.According to reports, the 17-year-old was cruising around Los Angeles in a Volkswagen at night when she drove into an embankment. She had three friends in the car with her, but no one was seriously injured.The Sun revealed the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Station worked with the California Highway Patrol and a search and rescue team after receiving a call about a vehicle being "over the edge" in the Santa Monica Mountains. A rep for the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melissa Gilbert
Person
Michael Landon
Person
Charles Ingalls
Person
Laura Ingalls Wilder
HollywoodLife

Kevin Bacon Pulls Off Viral ‘Footloose’ Dance Trend With Kyra Sedgwick: Watch

“I don’t remember this being part of the original Footloose choreography,” Kevin Bacon captioned the video he posted to Instagram on June 28, “but figured we’d give it a spin.” Against Kenny Loggins’s title track to the 1984 film, Kevin, 63, and his wife, Kyra Sedgwick, 56, gave the viral TikTok trend a go. After the two danced into the frame, Kyra, 56, seems to go into a “Warrior III” yoga pose, with Kevin grabbing one of her arms while lifting her by the leg. At the start of the song’s chorus, Kevin “drops” his wife, rolling her out like a rug before catching her so she wouldn’t hit the floor.
THEATER & DANCE
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Jon Lindstrom Mourns a Onetime Co-Star Whose Death Leaves the World ‘a Much Less Colorful Place’

The ABC soap vet recalls a fond moment with the late actress. General Hospital’s Jon Lindstrom (Kevin, Ryan) took to Instagram to express his thoughts following the passing of a former co-worker, a woman who “this world will be a much less-colorful place without.” The ABC soap vet was devastated to learn that actress Mary Mara had passed away on Sunday, June 26, at the age of 61.
CAPE VINCENT, NY
HollywoodLife

Susan Lucci, 75, Glows In Gorgeous Pink Gown At Daytime Emmys 3 Months After Death Of Husband

Susan Lucci paid tribute to her late husband Helmut Huber at the Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 24. The iconic soap opera actress, 75, arrived at the Pasadena Convention Center to present the in memoriam segment of the gala and preceded it with an emotional speech about her partner of over 50 years, who passed away peacefully three months ago at the age of 84.
PASADENA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time#Nbc
hotnewhiphop.com

Martin Lawrence Says He & Jamie Foxx Almost Had A "Sheneneh & Wanda" Film

The Martin reunion brought back fond memories of the 1990s hit comedy sitcom that has gone down in television history. Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold, Thomas Mikal Ford, and Carl Anthony Payne were the core of the star-studded cast that brought laughs for years, but as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end.
MOVIES
Fox News

‘Happy Days’ star Henry Winkler on getting mauled by ’32 dogs’ on HBO’s 'Barry,' joining TikTok: ‘I survived'

Henry Winkler has been shoved into trunks, mauled by dogs and chased from a collision at a North Hollywood intersection on HBO’s "Barry." And he’s enjoying it all. The actor, who made his mark as greaser Fonzie in the ‘70s sitcom "Happy Days," is having the time – and workout – of his life as jaded acting teacher Gene Cousineau in the dark comedy.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Karen Grassle Praises Costar Melissa Gilbert’s New Book

Actress Karen Grassle of the classic TV show Little House on the Prairie is offering up some high praise for costar Melissa Gilbert’s book. It’s the latest one produced by Gilbert, who played Laura Ingalls on the show. Grassle played matriarch Caroline Ingalls on there. Well, let’s take a look and see what Grassle is saying about Gilbert’s book.
CELEBRITIES
tvinsider.com

Mary Mara, Actor in ‘ER’ and ‘Nash Bridges’, Dies in Apparent Drowning at 61

Character actor Mary Mara, known for her appearances on ER, Nash Bridges, and Law & Order: SVU, has died. She was 61. According to New York State Police, Mara drowned Sunday, June 26, in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent, New York. A preliminary investigation suggests she drowned while swimming in the river, and police said there was no indication of foul play. An autopsy will be conducted to determine an official cause of death as the investigation continues.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
spoilertv.com

Perry Mason - Season 2 - Wallace Langham Joins Cast

CSI fan favorite Wallace Langham will join HBO’s Perry Mason in the second season. Langham will recur as Melville Phipps, a Los Angeles native and attorney for a very wealthy oil baroness. He works well under women and acts as a caretaker when necessary. Here’s the logline for season...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘Gunsmoke’: The Real Reason the Classic Western Was Canceled After 20 Years

Despite being widely popular, here is the real reason why the classic western TV show “Gunsmoke” was canceled after 20 years without a final episode. According to ScreenRant, “Gunsmoke” made its debut in 1955 and quickly became a success. However, the show’s popularity went down a bit after the first decade. When CBS planned to cancel the western series, there was reportedly a public backlash. This caused the network to continue airing the show.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Linda Lawson, ‘Bonanza’ Actress, Dead at 86

Linda Lawson, a singer and an actress who appeared in Bonanza as well as Night Tide, is dead at 86 years old. She died from natural causes on May 18 at the Motion Picture and Television Retirement Home, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Lawson would find herself performing later in life at The Sands Hotel in Las Vegas. She’d also reportedly open for performers like Frank Sinatra and Lena Horne who played in the bigger spaces.
LAS VEGAS, NV
tvinsider.com

‘Chesapeake Shores’ Final Season Premiere Date Set on Hallmark Channel

We’re just a month and a half away from the last chapter for the O’Brien family on the Hallmark Channel. The network has announced that Chesapeake Shore‘s sixth and final season, consisting of 10 episodes, will premiere on Sunday, August 14. “Picture yourself there … one last time,” the tagline reads. Check out the announcement, with the key art below.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Longmire’: What Has Sheriff Walt Longmire Actor Robert Taylor Done Since the Show Ended?

Nearly five years after the TV series “Longmire” came to an end, here is what Sheriff Walt Longmire actor Robert Taylor has been up to. According to TV Insider, the “Longmire” star went on to appear in the shark film “The Meg” as well as appeared on “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings” in 2019 and 2021. He was also in the 2019 films “Into the Ashes” and “Blood Vessel” along with the 2022 movie “We Are Still Here.”
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Daytime Emmys: ‘General Hospital’ Takes Best Drama, ‘Kelly Clarkson’ Named Best Talk Show – Full Winners List

Click here to read the full article. ABC’s General Hospital — already the winningest sudser in daytime history – was named Outstanding Daytime Drama on Friday while The Kelly Clarkson Show took home the prize for Outstanding Talk Show at the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards. The ceremony aired live on CBS and streamed on Paramount+. Jeopardy! won Best Game Show with new hosts Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings, while Mishael Morgan made history by becoming the first Black woman to win Outstanding Lead Actress in a Daytime Drama for her work on The Young and the Restless.  The in-person ceremony at the...
NFL
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
32K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy