Tennis

Tatjana Maria topples No. 5 Maria Sakkari at Wimbledon

 2 days ago

Germany’s Tatjana Maria eliminated No. 5 seed Maria Sakkari of Greece 6-3, 7-5 in a third-round upset Friday at Wimbledon in London.

Maria, ranked No. 103 in the world, saved six of seven break points and finished the 90-minute match with just 12 unforced errors — 17 fewer than Sakkari.

A 34-year-old mother of two, just a year removed from maternity leave, Maria reached the Round of 16 at a major for the first time in her career.

“The first time in the last 16, so that’s already amazing,” Maria said in her post-match press conference. “To win against Sakkari today, it’s pretty awesome. I think I played a good match from the beginning to the end.”

Entering this week at the All England Club, Maria had not won a match in a Grand Slam main draw since 2018. She trailed 4-1 and 5-2 in the second set, then fought off two set points in the 10th game to pull even at 5-5.

Maria’s opponent in the fourth round will be No. 12 seed Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia, the 2017 French Open champ and 2018 Wimbledon semifinalist.

Ostapenko rallied for a 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 victory Friday against Romania’s Irina-Camelia Begu. Ostapenko converted six of her 10 break chances and finished with 28 winners and 27 unforced errors, compared to 15 winners and 19 errors by Begu.

No. 24 Elise Mertens of Belgium advanced with a 6-4, 7-5 victory over 2018 Wimbledon champion and No. 15 Angelique Kerber of Germany. Kerber finished with nearly twice as many unforced errors as Mertens, 26 to 14.

Mertens was coming off a marathon second-round match against Hungary’s Penna Udvardy, a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 7-5 win that spanned Wednesday night into Thursday.

“It was a very difficult match [in the] second round, losing the first set, then down two match points,” Mertens said afterward. “Playing a third set yesterday, so I kind of feel like I’m on court nonstop.

“… I think that really helped me for today, to know that even when you’re down that you can come back, mentally being tough.”

Mertens next faces No. 3 seed Ons Jabeur of Tunisia, who faced little trouble in a 6-2, 6-3 defeat of France’s Diane Parry.

France’s Carolina Garcia had better luck, firing 16 aces in a 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5) win against No. 33 Shuai Zhang of China. Garcia reached the fourth round at Wimbledon for the first time since 2017.

Other winners Friday included Great Britain’s Heather Watson, Germany’s Jule Niemeier and the Czech Republic’s Marie Bouzkova, who cruised to a 6-2, 6-3 win over 28th-seeded American Alison Riske.

–Field Level Media

NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Wimbledon 2022 LIVE: Nick Kyrgios and Rafael Nadal return as Alex De Minaur battles Cristian Garin

Rafael Nadal returns to action on Day 8 at Wimbledon with the Spaniard up against Dutch player and 21st seed Botic van de Zandschulp. There is plenty more to look forward to before that on Centre Court with Nick Kyrgios looking to put the bitter third-round match against Stefanos Tsitsipas and a $4,000 fine behind him when he faces the USA’s Brandon Nakashima.The last remaining Grand Slam winner in the women’s singles is Simona Halep and the Romanian, a champion here in 2019, battles fourth seed Paula Badosa, with the Spaniard able to match a career-best performance at a...
TENNIS
The Independent

Wimbledon 2022 order of play: Day 8 schedule including Rafael Nadal, Nick Kyrgios and Simona Halep

Rafael Nadal and Simona Halep will look to take a step closer to another Wimbledon final as the round of 16 continues today, while Nick Kyrgios returns to the court of the first time since his explosive third-round match against Stefanos Tsitsipas. Nadal faces Botic van de Zandschulp as the two-time Wimbledon champions aims to extend his winning streak at the grand slams and keep alive his hopes of a sensational calendar slam. Halep, the 2019 champion, is the only previous winner remaining in the women’s draw and faces the fourth seed Paula Badosa on Centre Court. Wimbledon 2022...
TENNIS
FOX Sports

Venus' mixed doubles bid at Wimbledon 'inspired by Serena'

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Inspired by her sister's comeback, Venus Williams made one of her own at Wimbledon on Friday. Williams and partner Jamie Murray won a mixed doubles that was the first in any tennis discipline for the seven-time Grand Slam singles champion in more than 10 months.
TENNIS
The Independent

Heather Watson breaks third-round barrier seven years after Serena Williams epic

Heather Watson finally buried the ghost of her agonising defeat by Serena Williams seven years ago by reaching the fourth round at Wimbledon.Watson made the second week of a grand slam for the first time after a drama-filled win over Kaja Juvan.Playing at her 12th Wimbledon and in her 43rd major tournament, the British number four thrilled Court One with a landmark 7-6 (6) 6-2 victory.The closest Watson had previously come to the fourth round was here in 2015, when she served for the match against Williams but lost 7-5 in the third.Upon hitting the winning volley, Watson raised her...
TENNIS
