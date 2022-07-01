ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Mavericks interested in Cavs RFA Collin Sexton

 2 days ago

Cleveland could soon have a decision to make on restricted free agent Collin Sexton, Hoops Wire reported.

According to the report, the Dallas Mavericks are considering making an offer sheet for Sexton, which the Cavaliers then would be able to match. With All-Star Darius Garland at the point guard spot, Sexton could be allowed to walk.

ESPN reported the Indiana Pacers were also contemplating an offer to Sexton after agreeing to trade Malcolm Brogdon to the Boston Celtics.

The Mavericks are looking to fill a key spot in the rotation. Point guard Jalen Brunson left for a $104 million offer from the New York Knicks in free agency.

Sexton, 23, was the eighth overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft and averaged 16.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists last season. He played only 11 games before he underwent surgery on his left knee to repair a meniscus tear.

He has averaged 20.0 points, 3.3 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 218 career games (208 starts).

–Field Level Media

