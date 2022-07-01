Astros place catcher Jason Castro (knee) on 10-day IL

The Houston Astros placed catcher Jason Castro on the 10-day injured list Friday due to left knee discomfort.

Castro, 35, is batting just .115 with one homer and three RBIs in 34 games this season.

The team selected the contract of catcher Korey Lee from Triple-A Sugar Land ahead of Friday’s series opener with the visiting Los Angeles Angels.

A first-round pick by Houston in 2019, Lee has not made his major league debut. The 23-year-old is hitting .226 with 10 home runs and 40 RBIs in 64 games at Sugar Land.

To make room for Lee on the 40-man roster, the Astros transferred left-hander Blake Taylor to the 60-day injured list due to left elbow discomfort.

Taylor, 26, has not pitched since June 3. He is 1-1 with a 3.94 ERA in 19 relief appearances this season.

–Field Level Media

