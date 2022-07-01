ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

COVID-19 positivity soars in California: New areas at ‘high’ spread while testing plummets

By Amelia Davidson and
San Luis Obispo Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia’s COVID-19 positivity rates continue to climb to their highest levels since the winter, as new counties enter the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “high” community spread level. The statewide positivity rate grew to 14.8%, the California Department of Public Health reported on...

Comments / 14

Sarah Danelenko
2d ago

why don't they just say the whole state of CA? I mean after all they (Democrats) are going for Lockdown again. After all real important elections are coming up in 2024. JUST SSAYING their at it again. Voter fraud 🙄

Comments / 0

