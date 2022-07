Short-form video is dominating and everyone from tech to media to Hollywood is spending generously for a way in. While it wasn’t long ago that YouTubers were all the rage at Anaheim’s VidCon convention, the overwhelming rise of TikTok made anyone dabbling in videos longer than 60 seconds look like dinosaurs. And it’s clear that whether you’re MSNBC, the Oscars or Hello Sunshine, everyone is in an arms race to figure out the best way to tap into the white-hot short-form video market.

