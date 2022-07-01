ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best 4th of July Beauty Sales at Sephora, Nordstrom, SkinStore and More

By Danielle Directo-Meston
 2 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you’re dealing with dry heat, humidity or any other hot weather condition, the change in temperatures might also call for an update of your beauty routine. Good thing this weekend’s best 4th of July sales offer big savings on skincare, cosmetics and beauty tools, so you can swap your heavy winter creams with more SPF, lighter formulas and waterproof mascaras that won’t melt off your face.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

That’s why we’ve rounded up the best beauty sales to shop now through Independence Day. From the stellar end-of-season blowouts at Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Sephora and other retailers, to major markdowns on celebrity-owned brands including Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Rose Inc, Jessica Alba’s Honest Beauty, star facialist Joanna Vargas’ namesake line and more, check out the top beauty deals on skincare, cosmetics, haircare, beauty tools and more below. Bookmark this page as we’ll be updating it all weekend.

Best 4th of July Beauty Sales at Major Retailers

24S Save up to 40 percent off luxe beauty brands

Amazon Save on Murad, Julep, Biolage, Cerave, Zitsticka, Truskin, Baebody and more

Bloomingdale’s Save 30 to 50 percent off on a wide selection of items, and 60 to 75 percent off clearance items

Cos Bar Ending July 6, get a $40 promo card with every $200 purchase

Credo Beauty Save up to 30 percent off select last call clean beauty items

Dermstore Ending July 10, save an extra 10 percent off sale items for a total of up to 50 percent off with code EXTRA10

Detox Market Save up to 15 percent off and get a free Osea gift during the clean beauty retailer’s Out of Office sale

Neiman Marcus Take up to 65 percent off Tom Ford, Lilah B., This Works, Aurelia Probiotic Skincare, Sisley-Paris and more

Nordstrom Enjoy up to 60 percent off Urban Decay, Clinique, YSL, Dr. Sebagh, Atelier Cologne and more

Saks Fifth Avenue Save up to 70 percent off YSL, Clinique, MAC, Armani Beauty, Cowshed and others

Sephora Ending July 4, save up to 50 percent off select skincare, hair products, makeup, beauty tools and more and get free shipping with code FREESHIP

Skincare Essentials Through July 4, save up to 25 percent off sitewide on brands including Obagi Clinical, Peter Thomas Roth and others; plus, get 35 percent off Obagi Medical with code 4JULY

SkinStore Take 20 percent off sitewide with code JULY4

Soko Glam Ending July 4, take 20 percent off sitewide with code THEHOTLIST2022 and get up to 30 percent off Best Deals items

Ssense Save up to 50 percent off womenswear and menswear including from Palm Angels, Jacquemus, Marine Serre, Ganni, Acne Studios, Off-White, Eckhaus Latta, Chloé and more

Target Get a free $5 gift card when you buy select skincare, sun care and more; plus get BOGO 25 percent deals on nail products

Ulta Ending July 4, save on select sale items

Urban Outfitters Save 40 percent off all beauty sale items

Best 4th of July Sales at Makeup, Skincare, Grooming and Beauty Tool Brands

Armani Beauty Save up to 50 percent off timeless ccon products with code ICONIC

Biossance Ending July 4, save 30 off select summer staples

By/Rosie Jane July 1 to 4, take 25 percent off sitewide

Charlotte Tilbury Through July 4, get free three gifts with orders of $75 and up

ColourPop Take 30 percent off sitewide and get up to 80 percent off last call cosmetics

Drybar Take 20 percent off sitewide

Elizabeth Arden Ending July 6, take 25 percent off any $75 Prevage purchase with code POWER

Eyeko Ending July 5, save 25 percent off sitewide

Fenty Beauty Save up to 5 percent off select cosmetics

FoxyBae Ending July 5, save up to 75 percent off select haircare and tools

Herbivore Take 20 percent off sitewide with code HAPPY11

Honest Beauty Save 20 percent off sitewide with code CELEBRATE

House of M July 1 to 5, take 25 percent off sitewide; plus, the brand will donate 100 percent of profits from the weekend to Planned Parenthood

In Common Beauty July 1 to 4, take 30 percent off sitewide, enjoy free shipping on orders over $50 and get a free vegan tote bag with orders of over $100

Joanna Vargas Ending July 6, take 20 percent off sitewide with code FIREWORKS20

Kate Somerville For a limited time, save up to 40 percent off last call skincare

Kinship Ending July 4, get 25 percent when you buy three items with code FIREWORKS

Kopari Take 20 percent off all melts

Lancer Skincare Ending July 5, save 20 percent when you buy two or more products with the code PICK2

Lapcos Ending July 5, take 20 percent off sitewide

Mama Mio Ending July 4, buy two items and get one free

No, Thank You July 1 to 5, take 15 percent off sitewide and enjoy a 24-hour flash sale on July 4th

Peace Out Skincare July 3 to 5, take 30 percent off sitewide and get free shipping; July 4 only, enjoy 35 percent off sitewide

Peter Thomas Roth Buy one product and get another for free with code JULY4

Petite ‘n Pretty Take 25 percent off with code FIREWORKS25

Pink Moon Through July 31, save up to 30 percent off select products

Proof Ending July 5, take 20 percent off sitewide with the code FOURTH

Pūrlisse Ending July 4, take 20 percent off sitewide with code 4THOFJULY

Revitalash Take 20 percent off orders of $100 or more with code SUMMER20

Rose Inc Save an extra 15 percent off sets

R+Co Ending July 4, take 20 percent off all orders with code USA20 (exclusions apply)

Tan-Luxe Take 25 percent off select summer skin products

Urban Skin Rx Save 20 percent off sitewide and get free shipping with code SUMMER

Wander Beauty Take 25 percent off sitewide with code SPARKLE

Vegamour Take $10 off $40, $25 off $100 or $40 off $150 during the hair wellness brand’s Endless Summer sale with the code ENDLESS

