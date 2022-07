USC and UCLA joining the Big Ten sent the Pac-12 into a frenzy, and it could result in four additional teams leaving the storied conference. WildcatAuthority reports there will be significant discussions centered around Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah making their way to the soon-to-be-altered Big 12 Conference. VIP subscribers can read the latest updates on those discussions by clicking here.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO