Report: Sons of LeBron, Carmelo to Face Off in HS Game

By Jelani Scott
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

Bronny James and Kiyan Anthony are set to face each other nearly 20 after their famous fathers first met.

Nearly 20 years after their marquee first-time meeting, LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony are, once again, at the center of one of the most-anticipated high school games in the country, thanks to their sons.

A clash pitting Bronny James and Sierra Canyon (CA) against Kiyan Anthony and Christ the King (NY) has been scheduled for next year, according to Samad Hines of The Grind Hoops . The matchup, which is set to take place on Jan. 21, 2023, was requested by LeBron himself, per Hines.

Bronny, 17, will be entering his senior season in the fall and is currently ranked as a four-star recruit, per 247Sports . Meanwhile, Kiyan, 15, is continuing to make a name for himself after the young standout recently wrapped up his freshman year.

While both young players have a ways to go before entering the NBA, the magnitude of their upcoming matchup was established long ago by their famous fathers.

LeBron and Carmelo first battled in February 2002 in a primetime matchup pitting James’ St. Vincent-St. Mary High School against Anthony’s Oak Hill Academy. Anthony emerged as the winner that night with a 34-point, 11-rebound effort in a 72-66 win, but James, the nation’s top prospect, still managed to dazzle with 36 points, eight rebounds and five assists. The two have remained close friends ever since.

The pair went on to enter the NBA as part of the highly-touted 2003 draft class, with James going No. 1 to the Cavaliers and Anthony going No. 3 to the Nuggets. The former H.S. stars quickly emerged as elite talents in the association, engaging in numerous battles over the years with the edge going to LeBron’s squads, 30–16.

Despite forging different paths as pros, James and Anthony have been frequently linked by their friendship over the course of their 19 NBA seasons. And, while their sons spend the summer gearing up for a big-time meeting of their own, the NBA Top 75 teammates will wait to see if they will team up on the Lakers for a second season as Anthony weighs his options in free agency.

