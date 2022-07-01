ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knicks’ Robinson Deal Breaks 23-Year Draft Pick ‘Curse’

The former second-round pick did something no player drafted by the Knicks has done since 1999.

The Knicks agreed to re-sign center Mitchell Robinson to a four-year, $60 million deal on Friday, a move that, on the surface, seems simply like a team bringing back a core player. However, there is a deeper meaning beneath.

By re-signing with New York, Robinson became the first Knicks draft pick in 23 years to earn a multi-year second contract with the team, breaking the “Charlie Ward Curse.”

New York drafted Ward in the first round of the 1994 draft, then received a multi-year contract with the team in 1999. Since then, no other player drafted by the Knicks signed more than a one-year deal with the team beyond their rookie deal.

The closest player to breaking the curse was David Lee, a Knicks first-round pick in 2005 who signed a one-year extension as a restricted free agent in 2009. However, as an unrestricted free agent in 2010, Lee signed a six-year deal with the Warriors in what became a sign-and-trade with New York.

Even though Robinson “broke” the curse, the Knicks still haven’t extended a first-round pick on a multi-year deal since Ward. However, that may change with RJ Barrett , who is extension-eligible this offseason and by all indications will sign an extension with the team before the deadline in October.

