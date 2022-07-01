Report: Carmelo Return to Knicks Has Been ‘On the Table’

Per the report, New York has discussed the option going back to last year.

The Knicks have been active this offseason , following a slew of forward-looking NBA draft night trades by signing Jalen Brunson and extending Mitchell Robinson. Fans shouldn’t totally rule out the team looking to it’s not-so-distant past, however, according to SNY’s Ian Begley .

“My understanding at least, going back more than a year now, is the idea that if Carmelo wanted to comeback and especially have his final year in the NBA here, my understanding is that was on the table, and I haven’t heard anything about that being off the table,” Begley said on his SNY show The Putback this week.

“I think if Carmelo wants it and it could be a final season, I think that has been on the table. But I don’t know what he wants to do, and maybe the Knicks have changed their mind recently, but I know that had been talked about broadly, going back to at least a year ago.”

The 38-year-old Anthony, who was acquired by the Knicks from the Nuggets in 2011, was dealt to the Thunder in ’17. After shaky single-season stops in Oklahoma City and then with the Rockets, he latched on with the Trail Blazers for two seasons, bouncing back as a role player alongside Damian Lillard.

He spent last year with the Lakers, his first season with longtime friend LeBron James, averaging 13.3 points for the struggling franchise. He is now an unrestricted free agent after that one-year contract.

There hasn’t been much from Anthony camp as to whether he only wants to play one more season, but if so, reuniting with the Knicks could be a very cool way for the six-time All-NBA player to cap his Hall of Fame career.

