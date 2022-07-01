ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

The FDA banned Juul. So what’s next?

By Raquel Martin
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TKSyV_0gSV5xTX00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration moved last week to ban Juul products from sale, but that’s not the end of it.

The order has been held up in court as Juul appeals. Anti-smoking advocates like the American Lung Association say they are optimistic Juul will not see a return to the market based on data they submitted to the FDA, but pro-vaping groups warn new regulations could backfire on public health.

“Yes, some progress is being made but more is necessary,” Paul Billings of the American Lung Association said.

He said Juul is to blame for fueling the teen vaping epidemic and says its devices should never have made it to the market in the first place.

“Sadly, in the interim, millions have become addicted,” Billings said.

He said the FDA should get all flavored and synthetic vaping products off the shelves.

“Congress has made it clear FDA has that authority and has put the FDA on a strict timeline,” Billings said.

FDA bans Juul e-cigarettes tied to teen vaping surge

But Juul is not going down without a fight and adult smoking advocates say they hope Juul’s appeal succeeds. They argue the FDA’s crusade will do more harm than good.

“I thinks FDA’s reasoning is flawed,” Guy Bentley of libertarian think tank Reason said. “If Juul was taken off the market, it would be a really devastating blow to public health. Juul has helped hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of smokers transition away from the most dangerous form of nicotine consumption, which is smoking cigarettes.”

“We need to recognize the facts of life,” he continued, “that people are going to seek out these products and seek out nicotine. It is far better to have safer alternatives in a regulated market than push things to the black market.”

There’s no telling how long the appeal process will take. In the meantime, Juul products are still being sold.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
BGR.com

Urgent aspirin, ibuprofen, & acetaminophen recall: 400,000 bottles a child safety risk

Aspirin, ibuprofen, and acetaminophen are common over-the-counter drugs that most people have around the house. The drugs can relieve pain and reduce fevers, among other things. Additionally, many people use these drugs to treat various other chronic health issues. But buyers should know there are four separate recall actions concerning various brands of aspirin, ibuprofen, and acetaminophen.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
WWLP

Alpine glacier chunk detaches, killing at least 6 hikers

A large chunk of an Alpine glacier broke loose Sunday and roared down a mountain in Italy, sending ice, snow and rock slamming into hikers on a popular trail on the peak and killing at least six and injuring nine, authorities said, warning that the toll might climb.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: FDA recommends new COVID-19 shots to target Omicron with jabs expected to rollout in October

A panel of independent advisors has recommended new formulations for the COVID-19 vaccines to specifically target the Omicron variant. By a 19-2 vote, the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) approved plans to rollout newly formulated vaccines this fall - citing the vaccine resistant traits of the Omicron variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
WWLP

WWLP

25K+
Followers
20K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy