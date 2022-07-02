ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

Westchester County waives many beach and pool fees starting next week

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHundreds of people are getting a jump on the holiday weekend by hitting Glen Island Beach today. While fees today and this weekend are still in place, county officials say they're waiving some beach and pool fees until...

