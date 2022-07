The Tennessee Titans selected nine players in the 2022 NFL Draft. My first article for Gridiron Heroics shifted the spotlight to three key players I believe will have an immediate impact to the current roster. Not all draft picks get the highlight they deserve. Every man counts, though. The ‘next man up’ mentality was put to the test in 2021 for the Titans. The team started and rotated a NFL record 91 players this year. That campaign ended with head coach Mike Vrabel earning Coach of the Year. The other guys make ALL the difference. Here are the 6 ‘other guys’ the Titans selected.

NFL ・ 15 HOURS AGO