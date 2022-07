IDAHO FALLS — The family of a missing man from eastern Idaho is demanding a private investigator stop his involvement in the search for their son. Dylan Rounds, 19, vanished over a month ago while farming in the rural town of Lucin near the Utah/Nevada border. He last spoke with his grandmother on May 28. Since then, nobody has heard from him, and other than a pair of Rounds’ boots on the property, there has been no sign of him anywhere.

