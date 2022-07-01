ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
85-year-old Pacolet man dies after Friday morning train-vehicle collision

By Chalmers Rogland, Herald-Journal
Spartanburg Herald-Journal
Spartanburg Herald-Journal
 2 days ago

An 85-year-old Pacolet man is dead after a collision between a train and a vehicle occurred at the intersection of W. Main St. and Vulcan Rd. in Pacolet, Friday, July 1.

The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office, the Pacolet Police Department and the Norfolk Southern Police are investigating the incident, which occurred around 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Roland Gene Phillips, 85, of Pacolet, was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:52 a.m.

Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said a forensic examination and toxicology screen will be performed Saturday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Chalmers Rogland, a Wofford College graduate, covers public safety and breaking news for the Herald-Journal. Reach him via email at crogland@shj.com. Find him on Twitter @CRogland.

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: 85-year-old Pacolet man dies after Friday morning train-vehicle collision

