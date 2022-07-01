85-year-old Pacolet man dies after Friday morning train-vehicle collision

An 85-year-old Pacolet man is dead after a collision between a train and a vehicle occurred at the intersection of W. Main St. and Vulcan Rd. in Pacolet, Friday, July 1.

The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office, the Pacolet Police Department and the Norfolk Southern Police are investigating the incident, which occurred around 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Roland Gene Phillips, 85, of Pacolet, was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:52 a.m.

Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said a forensic examination and toxicology screen will be performed Saturday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

