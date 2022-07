The Indianapolis Colts need to add some Free Agents before Training Camp. The Colts have some below average position groups that could use a serious upgrade. The Wide Receiver room is young, that could pose some problems. The Free Agency pool is full of capable and even possibly some team changing talents. The Colts should acquire them sooner rather than later to get them fitting into the system as fast as possible.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 9 HOURS AGO