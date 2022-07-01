Plainview Rotarians change leadership

Plainview's patriotic celebrations will begin Saturday morning with the Red, White & Moo Parade & Festival. The parade is set to start at 10 a.m. The parade precession will begin at 11 th and Ash and will head north on Ash to 4 th St. Streets will be blocked off around the courthouse to make way for the day's activities which will include food trucks, a mobile dairy classroom, petting zoo, face painting and musical entertainment by Tanner Lane. The event will end at 12:30 p.m. July 4th activities will continue Saturday evening across town with the Plainview Chamber of Commerce's annual Firework Show at Running Water Draw Regional Park. The event will include a food truck fest set to begin at 5:30 p.m. Those vendors will start setting up in the parking lot of the park 30 minutes before then. The fireworks will start at sundown (about 9:45 p.m.). Parking for that event, which typically draws hundreds, will be available around the perimeter of the park.

PLAINVIEW, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO