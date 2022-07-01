ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainview, TX

Plainview Rotarians change leadership

 2 days ago

The club congratulated Isauro Gutierrez as he wrapped up his year as club president and prepared for dr. Scott Franklin to take over...

MyPlainview

Reminder: The following city offices will be closed Monday

City of Plainview (City of Plainview) Multiple Plainview business offices will be closed Monday for the July 4 th holiday. Those who need to make payments on utility bills or municipal court tickets can do so online at www.plainviewtx.org . To make utility payments by phone, call (866)277-1446. To make payments on municipal court tickets, call (866)279-4737.
PLAINVIEW, TX
MyPlainview

Parade to kick off Plainview's holiday activities

Plainview's patriotic celebrations will begin Saturday morning with the Red, White & Moo Parade & Festival. The parade is set to start at 10 a.m. The parade precession will begin at 11 th and Ash and will head north on Ash to 4 th St. Streets will be blocked off around the courthouse to make way for the day's activities which will include food trucks, a mobile dairy classroom, petting zoo, face painting and musical entertainment by Tanner Lane. The event will end at 12:30 p.m. July 4th activities will continue Saturday evening across town with the Plainview Chamber of Commerce's annual Firework Show at Running Water Draw Regional Park. The event will include a food truck fest set to begin at 5:30 p.m. Those vendors will start setting up in the parking lot of the park 30 minutes before then. The fireworks will start at sundown (about 9:45 p.m.). Parking for that event, which typically draws hundreds, will be available around the perimeter of the park.
PLAINVIEW, TX
MyPlainview

Plainview's Compassionate Care Pregnancy Center adds more security measures

Plainview's Compassionate Care Pregnancy Center is beefing up its security measures as a result of Friday's decision by the United States Supreme Court to overturn Roe V. Wade. SuNell Pyeatt, executive director of the center, believes the place is low risk for any vandalism but all pregnancy providers under Care Net (like PCCPC) have been advised not to take chances. In the past several weeks since the text of the Court's opinion was leaked, Pyeatt has been doing what she can to prepare for the official decision. "It's always better to be proactive," she said. The...
PLAINVIEW, TX
MyPlainview

Plainview School Board approves multiple service renewals across district

Plainview ISD approved multiple business items of discussion at the last board meeting on June 23. The board unanimously agreed to add a water line easement (fire hydrant) to Plainview Central Elementary school. This easement is of no cost to the district and is meant to be implemented to keep to date with fire code. The addition will allow each school in PISD to have their own individual fire hydrant.
PLAINVIEW, TX
MyPlainview

Jeremy Camp to stop in Lubbock in October

Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Jeremy Camp is expected to stop in Lubbock in October. The Christian performer is bringing his "I Still Believe Tour" with special guest Katy Nichole to The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences on Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. The show is sponsored by Compassion International. Tickets go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. They range in price from $24 to $50 and can be purchased at buddyhollyhall.com, ETIX at 1(800)514-3849 and at the venue box office at 1300 Mac Davis Lane in Lubbock Monday through Friday from noon to 4 p.m. The second leg of his tour will start in New York on Sept. 15. It includes stops in Pennsylvania, Colorado, Arizona and three stops in Texas including Lubbock, Midland and in Austin.
LUBBOCK, TX
