Astronomers have noticed a massive solar eruption but are not very sure if it is headed towards the Earth, Newsweek reported. Over the past few weeks, the solar surface has had some interesting activity. Sunspot AR3038, which is facing the Earth and was expected to die, has instead become larger and is now three times the size of the Earth. Astronomers have been waiting for solar flares to erupt from this sunspot.

ASTRONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO