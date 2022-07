CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say two people are dead after a vehicle ran off the road in Chester County on Saturday morning. According to Lance Corporal Nicolas Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 5 a.m. in the area of U.S. Highway 21 (Catawba River Road) and Riverview Circle. This is roughly halfway between Great Falls and Fort Lawn. Pye said only a single vehicle, a 2014 Lincoln sedan was involved in the crash.

CHESTER COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO